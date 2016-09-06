Citing 'epidemic' numbers of IRS scams, Sheriff will use Code Red to alert residents

PRESCOTT – In an unusual move, Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher has directed that the county’s Code Red phone alert system, which is usually used to warn residents of wildfire, flooding, and other imminent threats, be used to deliver a warning about the so-called IRS scam on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Sheriff’ spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn called the scams an “epidemic.” They typically involve having an official-sounding person call a victim on the phone and say that the victims owes the IRS back taxes, and unless they pay immediately, police will be sent to arrest them.

D’Evelyn noted that the scam artists have become bolder, no longer always asking for Green Dot cash card numbers, but now accepting Apple iTunes store cards and other gift cards.

The calls to registered Code Red phones will be made at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will remind people that the IRS does not work that way and advising them to hand up on such calls.

“If we can prevent even one victim from losing thousands of dollars by way of the notification, the effort will be a success,” D’Evelyn said.

“We would like to urge business owners who sell gift cards and handle money orders to educate their employees about this scam,” he added. “Your employees have the opportunity to stop this scam in its tracks through a polite inquiry with a customer purchasing large amounts of gifts cards in one transaction. Most of the victims will be of senior age and display some sense of urgency as they attempt such a purchase.”

The IRS will not:

• Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill;

• Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe;

• Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card;

• Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone;

• Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

Victims of the IRS scam are encouraged to report it to the Treasury Dept. website: https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml