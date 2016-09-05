Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Match of the Month: Ralph and Kaidon

Two of the most avid advocates of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program are Ralph and Kaidon. Even though they have been matched for only a year, the guys frequently are called to go on stage to speak to groups about the fun benefits they’ve experienced as Big and Little.

Kayaking and hiking are two of their favorite activities. From Ralph, Kaidon has learned the importance of sunblock and sun hats as they get outdoors as much as they can for their adventures. But they’ve had positive experiences going to “guy” movies and to Arizona Diamondbacks baseball games, as well.

Now that it’s almost fall, 14-year-old Kaidon is back to playing soccer in the AYSO league, with Ralph cheering him on from the sidelines.

Kaidon loves animals of all kinds – including his black and white pet rat, Snoopy – and Ralph encourages that interest of living creatures.

Of having a Big Brother, Kaidon says, “He’s there to help you accomplish things you can’t otherwise.”

Ralph’s wife, who has a new Little Sister this summer, said the pairing of Ralph and Kaidon should be the “Match of the Year,” because it has worked out so well.

Currently YBBBS particularly is in need of Big Brothers. Anyone interested in becoming a Big can call 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org. Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit is one way to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has other ways people can be involved, as well. Go ahead – pick up the phone and call today. You’ll change your own life and the life of a child in a most uplifting way.