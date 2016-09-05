Plans underway for Chino Valley High School Homecoming

The week that Chino Valley High School students have been waiting for is just around the corner! Spirit Week is Sept. 12-16. From Skittles day to the Homecoming dance, students and staff are looking forward to the fun-filled week.

The excitement starts off with the Senior Parade, Skittles Day, and the Top Gun boys’ volleyball game on Monday. Students can’t wait to wear their class colors and bring their excitement to the volleyball game at 7 p.m.

Tuesday you can see everything from Zeus to Poseidon: gods and goddess will be all over campus.

Continuing on this theme of Ancient Greece, students will get to dress up as their favorite Olympian on Wednesday. The Powderpuff game will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, and the Chino Valley High School bonfire will start after the game.

On Thursday, our final day of spirit week, CVHS students will get into their blue and orange to show their Cougar pride and attend the Girls’ Volleyball game that evening.

Following the volleyball game, students will get back into their Greek attire for one more hurrah at the “Big Fat Greek Homecoming Dance.”

The Homecoming football game will take place on Friday, Sept. 16. Come out to support our CVHS athletes and to hear our Homecoming Royalty announced.

Administration and staff would also like to note dress code and behavior will be strictly enforced and times for events may be altered. To stay in the loop remind your students to listen to the announcements or call Chino Valley High School with any questions.

Chino Valley students and community: get ready to show your spirit and have a great Homecoming Week!