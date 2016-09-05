Missing Prescott woman found safe thanks to Silver Alert

A missing 70-year-old Prescott woman was found safe this morning, Sept. 5, as a result of a Silver Alert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Silver Alert, similar to an Amber Alert but for the elderly, was issued for Patricia Gail McCormick at around 3 a.m. Monday. DPS officials stated she was driving a 2001 four-door silver Oldsmobile Alero.

McCormick was found about six hours later by a man who was aware of the Silver Alert, according to DPS. The resident of the Dearing Park subdivision, which is on the west side of Prescott, was walking his dog when he saw the vehicle and spoke with McCormick.

McCormick had been visiting her daughter in Prescott Valley, a DPS release stated, and had left to drive to her home in Prescott. She called her daughter, however, from a gas station in Williams, at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and had not been heard from since then.