Letter: Wiki-marshmallows2

This in response to Quentin David’s letter of rationalization, Sept. 1 in The Daily Courier, on how it was OK that Hillary Clinton committed a felony by using a private server for email, tried to hide it by deleting as many emails as she could and lying about it, and then lied about using the private server for any classified messages. When it was found that this was a lie and the emails were recovered she tried to deny knowledge that they were classified. This pattern goes on and on. We know that this is a criminal act because other government employees have recently been found guilty of the same email offenses and been prosecuted by the current Obama administration. This of course did not happen to Hillary because of the obvious corruption of our legal agencies by the current administration and by the Clintons.
Mr. David tries to rationalize that this is all OK because had she done as she was legally required to do, then her email would have been hacked by Edward Snowden and then released on Wikileaks and given to the Russians and Chinese. He asks, “How many emails were captured by Snowden and Wikileaks?” And he then answers it with “zero.” The real answer is, we will probably never really know, but that’s not the point. She committed a criminal offense by using an unauthorized private server and subjected her emails to unauthorized release. Then she lied about it and attempted to cover it up to protect herself. She had no concerns about the impact it had on our National Security and refused to take any real responsibility for her actions. This was not OK.
No amount of rationalization will change what she did or excuse it. It did however define her character as a person and potential government leader. Is this the kind of person we want to lead our country and represent us as a nation? I think not. Sorry Mr. David, you can not rationalize her motives and criminal actions based on something that you are assuming did not happen.
R. J. McMillan
Prescott
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Well, then, vote for Comrade Drumpf, his resume: a three-times adulterer, 3500 lawsuits, four bankruptcies, ripped off contractors and sub-contractors, hires illegal aliens, a possible dalliance with a 13 year old girl, hires known sexual offender and one of domestic violence, Steve Bannon, and Roger Ailes, a known sexual offender at Fox Noise, then you had Manafort, in comfort with the Communists. And poorly educated 'CONservatives' approve of this message. Hah.
BernieBernstein 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Hard to believe that anyone is so naive that they could vote for Donald Trump.
AZTom49 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Yesterday, the FBI released documents on its findings on Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified materials.
Here are just a few highlights you are more that welcome to confirm:
LOST CELL PHONES WITH SENSITIVE INFO...
Too careless to be president!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/09/02/fbi-hillary-clinton-lost-cell-phones-classified-emails/
SIGNED FOR RECEIVING CLASSIFIED TRAINING -- SAID SHE DIDN'T...
FBI exposes more of Hillary's LIES
http://www.weeklystandard.com/article/2004146/
THOUGHT CLASSIFIED MARKINGS WERE 'ALPHABETICAL PARAGRAPHS'...
Too stupid to be president!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/clinton-told-fbi-she-thought-classified-markings-were-alphabetical-paragraphs/article/2600900
WITHHELD 17,500 EMAILS...
Another lie by Hillary!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2600901
These aren't "news stories" for any particular news organization, they are FBI facts released Aug 31 by Obama's FBI with or without Attorney General Lynch's approval.
You can match all of the news articles I posted to the documents released by the FBI:
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-releases-documents-in-hillary-clinton-e-mail-investigation
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-01-of-02/view
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-02-of-02/view
This is not conjecture, speculation or vast right-wing conspiracy, this is hard evidence the FBI possess and that the administration's Attorney General has either been bribed or ordered to NOT pursue.
AlanWhitney 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Te pattern of Clinton deception goes back to the 90's.
Cattle futures. Travelgate. The "Bimbo" eruptions...
Bill can be depended upon to; a.) try to charm his way out of trouble; or b.) look you right in the eye, and lie like a rug.
Hillary, on he other hand "Doesn't recall" anything that could harm her, also lies, and looses or destroys incriminating records.
In the end, both will say or do anything to gain power.
And we haven't even begun to plumb the murky depths of the Clinton Foundation, or to learn just what it was that Hillary said to earn those great speaking fees...
BernieBernstein 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
There was no felony committed.The FBI came to that conclusion.If you have proof that a felony was committed,show it to us.We want to know.