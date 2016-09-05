Letter: Wiki-marshmallows2

EDITOR:

This in response to Quentin David’s letter of rationalization, Sept. 1 in The Daily Courier, on how it was OK that Hillary Clinton committed a felony by using a private server for email, tried to hide it by deleting as many emails as she could and lying about it, and then lied about using the private server for any classified messages. When it was found that this was a lie and the emails were recovered she tried to deny knowledge that they were classified. This pattern goes on and on. We know that this is a criminal act because other government employees have recently been found guilty of the same email offenses and been prosecuted by the current Obama administration. This of course did not happen to Hillary because of the obvious corruption of our legal agencies by the current administration and by the Clintons.

Mr. David tries to rationalize that this is all OK because had she done as she was legally required to do, then her email would have been hacked by Edward Snowden and then released on Wikileaks and given to the Russians and Chinese. He asks, “How many emails were captured by Snowden and Wikileaks?” And he then answers it with “zero.” The real answer is, we will probably never really know, but that’s not the point. She committed a criminal offense by using an unauthorized private server and subjected her emails to unauthorized release. Then she lied about it and attempted to cover it up to protect herself. She had no concerns about the impact it had on our National Security and refused to take any real responsibility for her actions. This was not OK.



No amount of rationalization will change what she did or excuse it. It did however define her character as a person and potential government leader. Is this the kind of person we want to lead our country and represent us as a nation? I think not. Sorry Mr. David, you can not rationalize her motives and criminal actions based on something that you are assuming did not happen.

R. J. McMillan

Prescott