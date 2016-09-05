Letter: Thank you

EDITOR:
We members of the Elks Theatre audience loved the exciting New Orleans jazz that Mike Vax’ band and the Jazz Summit gave us Friday, Aug. 26.
The house was packed. Even the one or two dozen folks not yet in their 70s or 80s joined in the yells of glee and wild clapping for a grand style of music seldom heard these days north of that city - sounds of joy in Prescott.
The Jazz Summit will bring more to Prescott Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
David Crooks
Prescott
