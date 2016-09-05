Letter: National Parks

EDITOR:

It is ironic that the wonderful tribute to our National Parks this past week does not mention the movement in place by conservatives to dismantle and or degrade our national parks.

With more than 292 million people visiting our national parks last year, this clique of conservatives, all Republicans in the House and Senate, are crafting bills to allow all manner of destructive development throughout or country.

Who are these people who want to abandon the legacy of America and abandon America’s heritage for future generations for short-term economic reasons? Who are the elected officials who seek to destroy our protected national parks? All are Tea Party members and their supporters looking to destroy the world’s model for national conservation.

Here is a list of these people who seek to undermine the greatest model for protection of national treasures:

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV); Rep. Diane Black (R-TN); Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT); Rep. Paul Cook (R-CA); Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX); Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT); Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC); Rep. Cresent Hardy (R-NV); Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID); Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA); Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA); Rep. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY); Rep. Steve Pearce (R-NM; Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX); Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT); Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR); Rep. Don Young (R-AK).

And of course, right here in Prescott, Rep. Paul Gosar is leading the charge to destroy our National Parks.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen. David Vitter (R-LA), Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Rep. Dan Benishek (R-MI), Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO), and Rep. Mike Enzi (R-WY), are some of the others in the Senate and House who are supporting this drive to destroy the National Park system established by Teddy Roosevelt and supported by elected officials up until about 10 years ago with the founding of the Tea Party. Notice the both Arizona senators support this effort.

The vast majority of Americans love our national parks, with the exception of those listed above. These people are supported by the Koch Brothers, and foreign economic interests, looking to deprive future generations of our country’s greatest treasures.

Remember these names when you go to vote in November. They obfuscate their intent with lofty sounding rhetoric but they are determined to destroy our National Parks.

Harry Haff

Prescott