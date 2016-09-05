HUSD students take to gridiron, other sports

In other Humboldt Unified news, the elementary sports season has arrived! Are you ready for some football?

The HUSD’s sports program has kicked off with the flag football season. Elementary students in fifth and sixth grades are hitting the gridiron learning teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship while being physically active and having fun. Next up will be co-ed basketball leagues starting after Fall Break and, in the spring, schools will offer volleyball and track and field.

For more information, contact your school’s office for the district’s sports packet and for information on teams and practice times.