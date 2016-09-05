Friday Night Lights brighter at Prescott High School

The Friday Night Lights at Prescott High School just got infinitely brighter. Prescott High School (PHS) is replacing its 43-year-old dysfunctional scoreboard with a state-of-the-art LED scoreboard, donated by Maverik, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I’m very excited to see one of the oldest scoreboards in Arizona replaced and upgraded,” Head Football Coach Michael Gilpin said. “This board will be like a giant TV screen. It’s going to be incredible.”

The ScoreVision LED scoreboard is 18 feet by 12 feet. PHS student athletes will see their own faces and names in lights because the scoreboard features custom accolade and leader boards. Additionally, the scoreboard can provide Prescott businesses new opportunities for marketing and advertising.



Many of the student athletes, coaches, and fans of PHS are elated with the new upgrade, recognizing that with all of the cuts to education in the past 10 years, these types of opportunities to elevate the status of dated equipment are exciting and unexpected.

“This scoreboard will definitely be cool,” said Max Flores, sophomore and varsity tackle. “It’s really nice to get something new. Prescott has always been very supportive of the team and this is very exciting!”

In June, PHS was approached by Maverik and asked if it would be willing to consider moving a fence in order to help Maverik secure permits necessary to build a convenience store at the corner of Whipple and Ruth streets. The idea of a convenience store close to the school garnered support from faculty and staff, and it became evident that this was a great opportunity for Prescott Unified School District (PUSD).

After a few months of public input, school board approval and negotiations, PUSD and Maverik, Inc. were both able to come to an agreement that provided an opportunity for the athletic department to upgrade the outdated board and replace it.

Schools and athletic departments across the country are constantly dealing with budget cuts while their very existence becomes more expensive — this is where the vision for this scoreboard began. ScoreVision’s software incorporates digital ad sequencing directly into the game-time experience, unleashing a world of fundraising opportunities for the athletic department. One of the positives of this new board is its opportunity to not only function as a great game time experience but provide annual revenue to the already depleted coffers of the athletic department.

PHS has a strong tradition of athletic and academic excellence. There is a unique opportunity for local businesses to be a part of this tradition. PHS’s new, all-digital scoreboard platform infuses high-impact advertising into the fan experience, giving local businesses a progressive and flexible way to build brand within the key demographic PHS serves.

Interested businesses may choose from two of three incredible partnership levels: Premier or Elite (the Championship level has already been sold to Maverik). Each package can be viewed online at www.prescottschools.com/phs-athletics. Compare the offerings, select one that works best for you, and then contact us to start making a difference TODAY!