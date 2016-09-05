Editorial: Work environments are always fluid

The first Labor Day was celebrated in 1882 in New York City. The labor movement orchestrated a day to recognize the American worker in a time when rights of workers were just coming into being.

Prior to these movements, workers had no legal standing or voice in their treatment or working conditions.

America has truly come far from the fire-trap factories and 18-hour work days.

The American worker and American employers faced hurdles through every decade since that first holiday, and they continue to do so today.

Companies struggle in states that have legalized marijuana use, medical or recreational. Rules had to be revamped about drug tests, company vehicle use and more.

Service-industry and other workers are fighting for higher minimum wages across the country.

Insurance premiums have gotten so out of hand that many employers can no longer offer it or help pay for it.

In the ’80s and ’90s, it was a fight to recognize parents’ need to tend to children on their sick days or to afford daycare. More women going into the workforce brought about the need for serious family leave laws.

Our working situations are always evolving.

For example, the new federal overtime law will change how people are paid or staffed at their jobs: Currently, a worker is automatically eligible for time-and-a-half pay when they work more than 40 hours a week and earn less than $23,660 a year ($455 a week). But effective Dec. 1, 2016, that threshold will rise to $47,476 ($913 a week). (See chart below for employer options.)

So, if you have the day off, enjoy yourself – you’ve earned it. If you are one of many of us working today, know that you have our thanks for a job well done.