Dodgers hit 5 HRs to beat Arizona, 10-2

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Gonzalez and four others combined to homer five times off Zack Greinke in his first road start against his former team and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-2 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Kenta Maeda (14-8) allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out eight and walked one to tie Kazuhisa Ishii and Hyun-Jin Ryu for the second-most wins by a Los Angeles rookie, trailing only Rick Sutcliffe’s 17 in 1979. The Japanese right-hander has won six of his last seven.

The Dodgers increased their lead in the NL West to a season-high four games over San Francisco, which lost 6-0 at Colorado. They have won four of five.

Greinke (12-5) imploded in his return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since spurning the team as a free agent last December.

He signed a $206.5 million, six-year deal in the desert after winning 51 games and compiling a 2.30 ERA from 2013-15 as part of a 1-2 punch with ace Clayton Kershaw in Los Angeles.

Greinke gave up eight runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings and struck out six. The five homers — four in the fifth inning — were a career-worst. He hadn’t allowed a homer in his last three starts.

Gonzalez broke open a scoreless game with a two-run shot in the fourth, a preview of what was to come.

After Howie Kendrick grounded out to open the fifth, Greinke gave up five consecutive hits. Joc Pederson hit a solo shot, his sixth homer in as many games against Arizona.

Two hitters later, Corey Seager slammed a three-run homer into the pavilion in left field. Justin Turner followed with a solo shot in nearly the same location as fans directed a derogatory chant at Greinke, who was booed heartily in his first at-bat.

With two outs, Yasmani Grandal homered to right field, making it 8-0. Arizona manager Chip Hale came out to pull Greinke, who walked off with his head down and boos ringing in his ears.

Last season, Greinke led the majors with a 1.66 ERA, won a career-high 19 games and was an NL All-Star while helping the Dodgers win a third straight division title. Now, they are in pursuit of a fourth, while the D-backs have failed to contend this season and are mired in next-to-last place.

Jake Lamb’s RBI single and Chris Owings’ RBI double accounted for Arizona’s runs.

GREINKE AT THE RAVINE

Until Monday, Greinke had been dominant at Chavez Ravine, winning his previous eight starts and compiling a 1.09 ERA dating to July 4, 2015. He was one of five pitchers to win eight-plus consecutive starts there, the longest active streak in the majors at a single ballpark. The right-hander had limited the opposition to two or fewer earned runs in 14 straight starts at the stadium. Greinke had beaten the Dodgers once this season, 3-2 on June 13 at Arizona.

ONE TRIPLE AWAY

Seager came up a triple short of hitting for the cycle. The rookie singled in the first, doubled in the fourth and homered in the fifth before grounding out in his last two at-bats.

ROOKIES ON THE MOUND

The Dodgers had four straight rookie starters from Aug. 27-31, the team’s first time doing so since Sept. 8-10, 1952. The franchise was in Brooklyn then and Ken Lehman, Billy Loes, Ray Moore and Johnny Rutherford took the mound. The Dodgers are doing it again this week. Jose De Leon won his major league debut Sunday, Maeda won Monday, Ross Stripling goes Tuesday and Brock Stewart pitches Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs: LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder, groin) will be activated Tuesday after pitching a scoreless inning last weekend for Triple-A Reno.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (right hip stiffness) was to make his first rehab start Monday for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He last pitched on Aug. 13. ... LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... LHP Alex Wood (posterior elbow impingement) will throw a bullpen session in a few days, followed by a simulated game. ... RHP Pedro Baez will rejoin the team on Tuesday now that Double-A Tulsa’s season has ended.

UP NEXT

D-backs: RHP Shelby Miller (2-10, 6.81 ERA) makes his second start in the majors since July 6. He allowed two runs in six innings of a loss at San Francisco on Aug. 31. He last faced the Dodgers on July 20, 2014, when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief as a member of the Cardinals.

Dodgers: Stripling (3-6, 4.15) is 2-4 with a 4.84 ERA in nine games (seven starts) at home. The right-hander has struck out 30 and walked 13. He has a 3.72 ERA in two games (one start) against Arizona this season, limiting the opposition to a .229 average.