Clubs & Meetings: Sept. 6-12

ADDICTION GROUPS

AA groups meet at Safe Harbor, 520 W. DeLano, Prescott. 928-771-9633.

AA–11th Step at 7 p.m. Monday.

AA–Back to Basics at 9 a.m. Saturday.

AA–Candle Lite 7 p.m. Sunday.

AA–CMA at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

AA–CODA meets 6:30 p.m. Monday.

AA–Cover to Cover 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

AA–I Am Woman at 9 a.m. Monday and Friday.

AA–Lazy Birds meets 10:30 a.m. Sunday

AA–Lunch Bunch at noon daily.

AA–Rarely Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday.

AA–Rush Hour at 5:30 p.m. daily.

AA–Safe Harbor Speakers 7 p.m. Saturday.

AA–Spiritual Awakening at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

AA-12 step meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-499-8643.

AA Blue Book step study, noon Fridays at 240 S. Montezuma, Suite 101. 928-776-0766.

AA meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday at the Step One Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, meeting room 1. Jerry 928-202-1134.

AA Step Study meeting noon Sundays at Bradshaw Senior Community, 133 Bradshaw Drive, first floor dining room, Prescott.

AA Sunny Days, noon Mondays and Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

AA Workshop Steps 7 p.m. 1st Wednesday at Safe Harbor, 520 W. DeLano, Prescott. 928-771-9633.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday Solutions Group 7:30 a.m., 2nd Sunday 601 Miller Valley Road, Prescott. 928-445-7578.

Awakening Awareness Discussion Group meets Monday to enhance one’s understanding. 928-771-0535.

Chino Valley Al-Anon Family Group meets 7 p.m. Mondays at 318 Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, in the group room.928-446-8758.

Crystal Meth Anonymous (CMA) 8 p.m. Friday at First Southern Baptist Church, 20172 E. Pinto Drive, Cordes Lakes. 928-632-9689.

Dual Recovery Anonymous (DRA), 7 p.m. Monday at 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. 928-776-4631.

GamAnon meets 6 p.m. Fridays at the VA domiciliary, Building 151, Prescott. 928-443-1081.

Gamblers Anonymous at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Step One Center, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-759-7318.

Incest Survivors Anonymous Meeting, noon Saturday at Safe Harbor, downstairs room, 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. Bring a teddy bear.

Narcotics Anonymous – Rising with the Ravens, 6 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Granite Creek Park. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – A New Light, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Gratitude Too Group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – The Sunset Group, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Feelings, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VA Medical Center, 500 Highway 89N, Building 151, Prescott. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Lava Love, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Biscuits and Gravy, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Tuesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, family room, upper level, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-899-6406.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Wednesday at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Room 1, Prescott Valley. Florence, 928-759-3578.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Friday at Unity Education Center, 141 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott. Sandy, 928-445-7240.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday Acupuncture Center, 1559 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Bonnie, 928-541-1956.

Recovery International, 4 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sebrina, 925-5026 or www.recovery-inc.com.

Recovering Couples Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Union Station, 114 Union St.

Rejoice and Recovery for Women at 7 p.m. Monday, Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 114 S. Marina St. Pat, 928-300-2095.

S-Anon meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8240 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, in the basement. cconaway2011@gmail.com.

Seniors in Sobriety at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Serenity Seekers Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. 928-772-0970.

Si usted ó un familiar tiene problemas con el alcohol. Nosotros le pedemos ayudar, llame a Alcoholicos Anonimos del condado Yavapai. Al telefono 928-771-0457. Sesiones en Español. (Miércoles).

12-Step Spiritual Recovery Group meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Serenity, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Prescott Valley. Deacon Paul Pounds, 928-533-7349.

Workaholics Anonymous meets noon Thursday at 1040 Whipple St., Building 300, Room 335, Prescott. 928-308-8412.

CLUBS/GROUPS

A Course in Miracles, discussion group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Prescott Public Library, Bump Room, 215 E. Goodwin St. Gregg, 714-928-6139; Gregg.rooten@gmail.com.

AAUW meets 9 a.m. 2nd Saturday at Yavapai College Library Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St. (except March, June, July, August, December) 928-636-1340.

ABATE motorcyclists freedom club, meets 2nd Sunday at the Taj Mahal, 124 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. Rich, 928-771-9293.

American Legion Post 78 Humboldt meets 5 p.m. 1st Wednesday at 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-5185.

American Legion Auxiliary Humboldt meets 4 p.m. 1st Wednesday at 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-5185.

Are you a Spiritual Seeker? An open Q&A forum, 7 to 9 p.m. 1st Wednesday at Superlative Wellness Center, 212 S. Montezuma, Prescott. 928-515-2514; info@divineheartministries.org.

Arizona Chapter One of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, meets noon 1st Wednesday (except August) at Golden Corral, Highway 69, Prescott. 928-708-0843 (Bill).

Business Network International (BNI) Thursday Morning Money Makers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday at J&B’s Restaurant in Prescott. Abe, 928-713-1563.

Citizens Tax Committee meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday at the Yavapai Title Conference Room, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. contact@CitizensTaxCommittee.com.

Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron senior members and pilots meet at 6 p.m. 2nd Thursday, in the Civil Air Patrol Hut, 6508 Janine Lane, Prescott Airport. 928-415-1506.

Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206 cadets meets at 6 p.m., Thursday Prescott Airport administration building, second floor. Open to young men and women ages 12-21. 928-415-1506.

Communication Practice Group, inspired by cNVC.org, meets Tuesdays on Willis Street in Prescott. Improve speaking compassionately. gk1@netwrx.net

Conversational Spanish, 11 a.m. Mondays at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Information: 928-777-1526.

Course in Miracles Spiritual Study Group meets 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Prescott Valley. Karen, 928-227-1428.

Creative Writing Support Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 505 S. Cortez, Small Conference Room, Prescott. Victoria, 928-533-4290; Teri at the WYGC, 928-445-5211.

Crystal Bowl Meditation meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at the Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-710-1908.

Dave’s Out to Lunch Bunch meets 2nd Thursday at the New Horizons Independent Living Center. 928-772-1266.

Daughters of the British Empire, Florence Nightingale Chapter at 1:30 p.m., 1st Tuesday St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherd’s Way, Prescott. Judy Bluhm, 928-713-6100.

Daughters of the British Empire, Rosslyn Chapel Chapter 11 a.m. 2nd Saturday, Prescott area, Roslyn, 928-237-1113.

Dewey Classic Cruisers 4 p.m. 2nd Saturday April-September in the parking lot west of Sonic in Prescott Valley. Bob, 928-775-2503.

Drop-in Chess 2 p.m. Saturday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Drumming Circle, meets 7 to 8 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Prescott, Room 104B. 928-856-2824.

Everybody’s Hometown by Phylicia Bernstein, free orientation, 10 a.m. to noon 1st Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Free Skool Weekly Discussion Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday; Socrates Café meets 5 p.m. Monday at The Catalyst Infoshop, 109 N. McCormick St. in the McCormick Arts District. 928-443-8525.

Garden Club meets 1:30 p.m. the 2nd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room. 928-759-6193.

German for Everyone, 5 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 Rosser St. Information: 928-778-3000.

GMO Free Prescott, 8 a.m. Thursdays. For location, email gmofreeprescott@gmail.com; gmofreeprescottaz.org.

Greater Arizona Country Western Swing Music Association meets noon to 4 p.m. 2nd Sunday at C.A.S.A., 9630 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-458-0714.

Greater Prescott Jaycees at 7 p.m. 1st Tuesday in the Prescott/Chino Room at the Prescott Resort. Meetings open to the public. 928-710-9520 or www.prescottjaycees.org.

High Mountain Chordsmen, a men’s acapella chorus and Barbershop harmony meets 7 p.m. Thursday. Men of all ages welcome. www.highmountainchords.men.org.

High Noon Toastmasters of Prescott meets noon Wednesday at the Aztlan Masonic Lodge, 1029 Willow Creek Road, third floor. DeeAnn, 928-713-8305.

Highway 69 Republicans meets 4:30 p.m. 2nd Monday at the VFW Mingus Mountain Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th Street, Prescott Valley. email info@highway69republicans.com, call June, 928-899-3150 or www.highway69republicans.com.

Job Help Hub, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Information: 928-777-1526.

“Lunch with a Librarian” at the Community Center, 2nd and 4th Thursday at the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center, 1280 Rosser St., Prescott. 928-777-1526.

Mankind Project New Warrior Adventure for Men meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Monday at the Prescott YMCA. Dee, 928-308-2616, www.arizona.mkp.org.

Mankind Project New Warrior Adventure for Men meets 6:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at the Center for Spiritual living Church on Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Dee, 928-308-2616, www.arizona.mkp.org.

Matrix Energetics, 10 a.m. to noon 1st Tuesday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., in the Elsea Room. Lynn, 928- 778-5645.

Memoir Writing Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at WYGC, 505 S. Cortez, Prescott, small group conference room. Victoria 928-533-4290; Gregory 420-9705.

Men’s Open Circle Group meets 6:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at the Center for Spiritual Living church on Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Michael, 928-776-0883.

Mindfulness Practice meets noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, Prescott. 602-791-0840; PatriciaPritchess.com.

NACOG-Business Assistance Center, Orientations, 10 a.m. Mondays at 221 N. Marina St., Prescott. 928-778-1422.

NACOG Job Readiness Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Northern Arizona Council of Governments, 221 N. Marina St., Suite 201, Prescott. Reservations: 928-778-1422.

National Association of Parliamentarians, Bradshaw Mountain Unit, Prescott, meets 2nd Saturday. Anne, 928-237-5603.

Northern Arizona Genealogy Society free assistance with genealogy research, 1 to 3 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Civic Circle.

Northern Arizona Genealogy Society free assistance with genealogy research, 1 to 3 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Thursday by appointment at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1500.

Occupy Prescott, in solidarity with Occupy Wall Street, meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza. 928-771-9426.

Optimist Club of Yavapai County meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Canton Dragon, 7305 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3227, michaelwhiting@aol.com; www.optimistclubofyavapai.org.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Board Meeting, 2 p.m. 1st Wednesday at PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. All members welcome to attend. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Workdays, 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity orientation for people interested in volunteering 5 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at First Christian Church, 1230 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gail, 928-445-8003 ext. 14.

Prescott Area Shriners meet 6 p.m. the 2nd Thursday at the Prescott Elks, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley. 928-379-0686.

Prescott Area Socially Responsible Business Network at 11:30 a.m., Thursday Prescott College Crossroads Center. Mary Lin, 928-717-2990.

Prescott Astronomy Club meets 6:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, room 107, building 74, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-541-1201.

Prescott - Caborca Sister City Association meets 10:30 a.m. 2nd Thursday at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott, downstairs community room. 928-899-0137.

Prescott Chapter #1 Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, meets noon 1st Wednesday (except July, Aug. and Jan.) at the Golden Corral, 1901 Highway 69, Prescott. 928-708-0843.

Prescott Computer Society meets 3 times a month on Saturdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Economic Club meets noon 1st Wednesday. Location: 928-776-3090; email dclugston@yahoo.com.

Prescott Elks Lodge #330 meets 7 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-8660.

Prescott Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m. 1st Tuesday at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E Gurley St., Prescott. Marie, 928-848-6307.

Prescott Frontier Rotary Club meets noon Tuesdays at Plaza Bonita on Gurley St., Prescott. 928-710-2369.

Prescott Insight Mediation meets 6:30 p.m. open sit; 7 p.m. formal sit with guided meditation; 7:45 p.m. brief talk and discussion, every Tuesday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottinsightmeditation.org or email doris@prescottinsightmeditation.org.

Prescott Kiwanis Club meets noon Thursdays at the Hotel St. Michael, Banquet Room, Prescott. Information: 928-445-8700.

Prescott Noon Lions meet at noon Wednesday for lunch at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottnoonlions.org.

Prescott Noon Lioness at noon 2nd and 4th Monday, at Plaza Bonita, 1317 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-445-3602.

Prescott Oneness Blessing, meets 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at 537 S. Cortez, Prescott. Jade, 928-777-8877.

Prescott Saddle Club Rides Saturdays.

Prescott Sunrise Lions meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Waffles and More in Prescott.

Prescott Sunup Rotary Club at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Hotel St. Michael Ballroom on the square in Prescott. 928-443-1356.

Prescott Toastmasters at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona St., Prescott. (Does not meet on holidays.) Bob Smith, 928-443-9321 or Doug Thompson, 928-778-6407.

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Sally B’s Café, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 928-925-6895.

Prescott Valley Rotary Club at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Room 3, Prescott Valley. 928-925-5068.

Prescott Valley Toastmasters meet 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Prescott Valley Hampton Inn, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, ground floor conference room.

Pro-Net meets at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Allan Blaker, 928-237-3074.

Ringing Cedars Series Readers Group meets 6:30 p.m. every other Thursday, at Prescott Public Library, Founders Room A, 215 E. Goodwin St. Autumn, 928-460-2342

Rotary Club of Prescott at noon Friday, Casa Bonita, Best Western Prescottonian, 1317 E. Gurley St. 928-710-3466.

Scandinavians – VASA Scandia #728 meets 2nd Sunday (except July and Aug) at Yavapai Hills Clubhouse, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott at 1:30 p.m. 928-899-3682.

Scottish American Military Society (SAMS) Post 1297 meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. Commander Don Klein, 928-277-5608.

Shopping Trips leave Northern Arizona Vision and Hearing Loss Center, 440 N. Washington, in Prescott on 2nd Friday. 928-778-0055.

Sign Language, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Genealogy Room.

Smoki Museum of American Art and Culture Book Club, 2 p.m. 2nd Monday at the Smoki Museum, 147 Arizona St., Prescott. 928-445-1230; www.smokimuseum.org.

Song of the Pines, (Sweet Adelines, Inc.), meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.sotpchorus.org.

Spiritual Connections Group, meets 6 to 7 p.m. 2nd Friday in Prescott Valley. Facilitated by Sue Broome. Location: 608-239-9026

Spiritual Awakening Fellowship (SUBUD) 8 p.m. Monday at Territorial Courthouse, 130 N. Cortez, Prescott. 928-443-1580.

The Spot…a Child’s Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.thespotmuseum.org.

TM Meditators, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Bump Room. 928-771-9212.

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter of Prescott, 11 a.m. Saturdays in Jan., March, May, Sept. and Nov. at Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Betsy, 928-443-9747.

United States Submarine Veterans Organization meets 2nd Saturday. Jack, 928-759-9544 or 928-533-4689.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 10227 meets at 5 p.m. 1st Tuesday at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley.

VFW Post 10227 meets 6:30 p.m. 1st Tuesday at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

We the People of Prescott Valley, dedicated to an involved community, meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at Casa Bonita Restaurant, 8280 E. Spouse. Tom, 928-772-4146.

The Well Armed Woman Shooting Prescott Chapter, meets 2 to 5 p.m. 2nd Sunday at the Prescott Gun Club, 1200 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. RSVP www.twawprescottaz@gmail.com; 760-310-8069, www.thewellarmedwoman.com.

Yavapai Chapter of 99s (international organization of women pilots) at 5 p.m. 1st Tuesday Public is welcome. Joyce, 928-771-0939.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers, 4 to 7 p.m. 2nd Friday April through October at Little Dealer, Little Prices, www.yccaz.org.

Yavapai County Shrine Club meets 6 p.m. 2nd Thursday at the Elks Club #330, 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-778-9414; jmatheny@cableone.net.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon the 2nd Saturday Quilters Club meets 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Children’s Program Room. 928-759-6193.

GAMES/HOBBIES

Alliance of Medieval and Renaissance Empires at 7 p.m. 1st Tuesday in the annex building of Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Sherry, 928-636-1207; Tim, 636-9468 or Bill, 928-636-4216.

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, at noon Sunday, a non-profit historical re-enactment group. 928-710-2220.

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, combat practice, at 2 p.m. Sunday in Memory Park on Highway 89 in Chino Valley. 928-533-7361 or 928-636-8273.

American Sewing Guild, Thumb Butte Thimbles Group meets 9:30 a.m. 2nd Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 231 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. Rita, 928-443-1081.

American Sewing Guild, Twin Needles Group 9:30 a.m. 2nd Monday at Prescott Country Club, POA Building, Dewey. Rita, 928-443-1081.

Antelope Hills Ladies Niner’s Golf Club meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Antelope Hills Golf Course. Andrea Byers, 928-636-9485; abcbyers@reagan.com.

Ballroom Dance Party 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Beginner Sewing meets 2nd Monday at First Southern Baptist Church of Mayer, 12791 E. Main St., Mayer. 928-460-2856.

Bingo doors open at 6 p.m., start time is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Bingo 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-8660.

Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday early bird games and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928- 772-3337.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Villages at Lynx Creek. 928-759-7293.

Bingo, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest. 928-772-3700.

Bingo, at 5 p.m., Wednesday at the Cordes Lakes Community Center.

Bingo, 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Bridge Club at noon Friday at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Bridge Games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Canasta 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Cribbage, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337.

Cribbage League, 5:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Desert Rose Line Dancing, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Casa Senior Center, Prescott Valley. Sue 928-775-8691.

Early Bird Lady Bowlers League, 10 a.m. Thursday at Plaza Bowl, Gurley St., Prescott. New season starts Aug. 11. Linn, 928-445-2166.

Elks Bingo at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Embroiderers’ Guild of America Northern Arizona Stitchers Chapter, 10 a.m. in the Community Room at the Sedona Public Library. leighstitcher@gmail.com.

Friday Night Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest only. 928-772-3700.

High Desert Artists of Chino Valley, meets 1 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, Chino Valley. Judy Lewis, 928-636-0358, jglewis66@gmail.com.

Hometown Walkers 10 a.m. Monday and Friday meet at the Gazebo on the Prescott Courthouse Square. Walks are about one hour. Sponsored by: People Who Care and Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Horseshoe Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Park, 8569 E. Yavapai Road, Prescott Valley. John Nay, 928-379-1922.

Line Dancing with Ruth and Sue, 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2375 N. Fifth St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Mahjong, 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Mile High Horseshoe Group 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May-June; August-September) at Horseshoe Courts at Watson Lake Park, Cal, 928-533-6519.

Mile-Hi Squares dance lessons, 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Farrish Sharon, 928-899-3631, farrishsharon@gmail.com or Jack, 602-751-3147, jackminter@yahoo.com.

Northern Arizona Porcelain Art Guild at 10 a.m. Monday alternating between Cottonwood, Pine Shadows Clubhouse or Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-634-3400.

Northern Arizona Stitchers, a chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America meets 11 a.m. 2nd Monday at the Sedona Public Library. 928-282-1584.

Pinochle, 12:30 Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 778-3000; or Arnie, 928-717-2769.

Pinochle 12:30 p.m. Thursday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Pocket Billiards, 8 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Chess Club meets 2 p.m. Monday at the Wild Iris Coffee House and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Coin Club, 7 p.m. in the POA Building, 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club, Dewey. Info: 928-772-7144.

Prescott Computer Society Digital Photo Applications 1 p.m. 2nd Saturday, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Dave, 928-776-9198 or www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library Photography Group meets 9:30 to noon 2nd Saturday at PVPL, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley, Crystal Room, 3rd floor. Lynn McNeill, 928-759-6191; Jolanta Feliciano, 928-759-3042.

Ruffles ‘n Rawhide Dance Club, partner dance lessons 6 to 7 p.m.; line dance lessons from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at the Humboldt Unified School District, Building 200, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-925-4786. rufflesnrawhidedanceclub@gmail.com. www.rufflesnrawhidedanceclub.org.

Scrabble Game Group, 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Social Bridge at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Sunshine Stitchers meets 12:45 to 3 p.m. 2nd Monday at the Club building, 1306 Stetson Road, Prescott. Lynne, 928-778-7748.

Tap I meets 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. Experience required. 928-778-3000.

Thumb Butte Quilters Guild meets 9:30 a.m. 2nd Monday at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928-775-2171.

Tri-City Table Tennis Club meets noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at Fitness for $10, 3600 Ranch Drive, Prescott, close to Costco. 928-642-0101.

Wood Bee Carvers 8 a.m. 2nd Saturday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Highway 89 and Ruger Road, Prescott. Larry, 928-445-8794 or Roy, 928-759-2366.

Yava Buttons Club meets 1st Wednesday. Time and location, email Bev at bevmar73@hotmail.com.

Yavapai Flute Circle, meets noon to 3 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-710-2383; schiller@commspeed.net.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Mingus Café, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Low impact classes. 928-759-8800.

Energy Medicine free lecture, 5:30 p.m. 2nd Thursday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Michael Davis, CEO of Energy Medicine Foundation. 928-254-0775.

Free Blood Pressure Check 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday in the lounge at The Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-772-8707, 928-778-3000.

Free Blood Pressure Checks 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2nd Monday Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Gentle Fitness Exercise, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Healing Through Wonder with Bev Scott, 1st Wednesday in Clarkdale. 928-639-4367.

Medicare Counseling appointments only 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Hiking Club is a hiking and social organization formed for the pleasure of hiking with others and enjoying the out of doors. For information about joining the club and about our hikes visit prescotthikingclub.org or email prescotthikingclub@gmail.com.

Prescott Outings Club, 8 or 9 a.m. Saturday Two levels: vigorous is 6-10 miles; moderate is 5-7 miles; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a moderate pace 3-mile hike. Bill, 928-708-0843 or Jim, 928-445-0761; schedule: http://prescottoutingsclub.webs.com/.

TOPS – Chino Valley meets 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley. 928-636-9406.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), Dewey meets 8 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-775-3661.

TOPS – PV, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or TOPS.org.

TOPS – PV, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. 928- 775-5896.

TOPS - Spring Valley 8 a.m. Thursday; 928-632-8263 or 928-632-7431.

TOPS 0064 - Prescott meets 9:45 a.m. Friday at Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Rosemarie 928-963-0609.

Trekabout Walking Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday Hikes from 1 to 4 miles. YMCA and Yavapai County Health Department. Information: Libby 928-777-1551.

SINGLES/SOCIAL

American Legion Post 6 breakfast, 9 a.m. Sunday at 202 S. Pleasant St. (corner of Pleasant and Goodwin), Prescott. All veterans are welcome. 928-778-6628.

American Legion Post 78 fish fry, 5 p.m. Friday 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-8028.

Friendship First program meets Wednesday for first through twelfth grade at CrossPoint Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Fannin 928-499-1754.

Senior Men’s Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday 928-445-5211 ext. 2672.

Tri-City Singles Social Organization meets 11 a.m. Saturday in the food court at the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.tricitysingles.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) and Dysfunctional Families – a 12-step program – meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church, south off Gurley on Arizona Street, Prescott. 928-777-9221.

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) and Dysfunctional Families, Prescott, meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Congregational Church Library, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. 928-717-1424.

Al-Anon 12 Step 7 p.m. Thursday the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Janie, 928-636-9168.

Al-Anon for Friends and Families 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Al-Anon Sisters in the Spirit (women only), 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Park and Copper Basin. 928-308-8412.

Al-Anon Steps to Serenity, noon Tuesdays, and Steps to Serenity Newcomers meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Prescott United Methodist, 505 W. Gurley St., Simon Room. 602-315-0580.

Al-Anon Strength and Hope Meeting, for family and friends of alcoholics, 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Jane 928-443-5998.

Al-Anon Workday AFG, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Valley Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Health Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona, Prescott. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association support group for veterans and their families at 1:30 p.m. Friday Prescott VA Medical Center, ECRC Room A-205, 500 N. Highway 89. 928-771-9257.

Anti-Bullying in the Workplace Support Group meets 6 p.m. 2nd Friday at 1883 Sherwood Drive, Prescott. Carol, 928-771-9207 or email carolinaschaeffer1952@yahoo.com.

Asperger’s Syndrome Group 6 to 8 p.m. 1st Wednesday at the Mental Health Building #155, Room 107. Dave, 928-443-7379, dfero@cableone.net.

Bereavement Group meetings 3 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Arizona Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. 928-445-2221.

Breast Answer self-help Breast Cancer Support Group meets 5:30 to 7:30 Wednesday at YRMC East Campus, 7700 E. Florentine Ave., Prescott Valley, in the Quail Room. 928-442-8647, 818-926-0969.

Cancer Support Group meets 4 to 5:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday at YRMC Wellness Center, Prescott, in the Community Education room. 928-771-5738.

Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3771; junep@cableone.net.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Prescott Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-4389, 928-899-8883 or 928-225-0365; pastor@pvnazarene.org or nancy1240@aol.com.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. Tuesday at 422 W. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-420-3071.

CoDA (Co-Dependents Anonymous) meets 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at 6719 E. Second St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 928-759-2253.

D.E.A.F. Chat Group potluck at 6 p.m. Friday 440 N. Washington Ave. 928-778-0055.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. in the Elsea Room. 928-771-2534.

Divorce 101 at 3:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday by the Yavapai County Superior Court. 928-771-3312.

Divorce Support Group - Healing and Moving On, meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 172 E. Merritt St., Suite A, Prescott. RSVP: startmovingon@gmail.com, Debbie Ritterbush, 928-458-9140. (remove Nov. 25)

Domestic Violence Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Spanish support group. Siri or Carmen, 775-0669.

Free Healing Grief Self-Help; pre-registration required, 928-227-8184; Learn more at www.maryannekelly.com/healing-grief-groups.html.

Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice Grief Support Group meets 10 to 11 a.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-778-5655.

Grandparents Support Group, meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 29 at Prescott Business Center. Susan Kullman, 928-445-0231.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stones, 6719 E 2nd St., Suite C, Prescott Valley. 928- 632-0111.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive, Pronghorn Ranch, Prescott Valley. 928-632-0111.

Grief and the Forgotten Caregiver is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Presented by the Area Agency on Aging and Good Samaritan Society. 877-251-3500.

GriefShare support group is starting Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cornerstone Church Rosser Campus, 700 W. Rosser St., Prescott. This is a 13-week support group for those who have experienced a death of a loved one. Anyone in the community is welcome. Meets through Dec. 3. To sign up, text the word “HOPE” with your name to 602-410-8536.

Hearing Loss Support Group meets 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Alta Vista Theater, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. 928-772-6000.

Hearing Loss Support Group – 2nd Thursday at Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. 928-772-6000.

Laryngectomy Support Group meets at 2 p.m. 1st Tuesday at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Granite Room. Kimberly, 928-771-5131.

Low Vision Support Group meets 1st and 3rd Wednesday in Prescott. T.Roza@wygc.org; 928-445-5211, ext. 2672.

Miracles Can Happen. Are you alone and pregnant? For confidential support, all religious beliefs welcome; 928-300-2335; happyheart2335@gmail.com; www.happyheartmiracles.com.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group meets 6 p.m. 2nd Thursday at WYGC’s Cortez Center, 505 S. Cortez. Fred Trost, 928-541-7790.

Ofrecemos grupos de apoyo en Español para mujeres con respeto a la violencia doméstica, si están interesados por favor de llamar a Carmen al 928-775-0669.

Parents Helping Parents: Al-Anon Family Group for Parents of Alcoholics/Addicts, meets 4:30 p.m. Fridays at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. 928-541-1739.

Prescott Area Discussion Group for Grandfamilies meets 10 to 11:30 a.m. 2nd Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-9122 or Pat, 928-778-5787.

Prescott Parkinson Support Group for Caregivers only meets 10 a.m. 2nd Thursday at Mountain Valley Regional Rehab. Hospital, Fain Room, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Kay at 928-778-2242.

Prescott/Prescott Valley Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2nd Thursday at the Residence Inn, 3599 Lee Circle, Prescott, in the Lee Boardroom. Alan Smith at 928-710-1257 or Larry Suderman at 928-775-7334.

Prescott Tri-City Ostomy Support Group meets 5:30 p.m. 1st Tuesday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Emma, 928-533-2215; Marilyn, 928-636-1530. This group is an affiliate of the United Ostomy Association of America, Inc., www.ostomy.org, and additional information can be found on this website.

Prescott Valley Caregivers Support Group at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 928-445-5211 ext. 199.

Spiritual Evolution Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m. 2nd Thursday at Prescott Center for Spiritual Living, 3577 Willow Creek. 928-515-2514; www.divineheartministries.org or info@divineheartministries.org.

Spouses of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Support Group meets 5 p.m. Monday at the Prescott Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Suite A. Vicki Pippin, 928-778-3469 ext. 5546.

Survivors of Incest Anonymous – for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Mark, 928-308-3955.

T.B.I. Support Group for teens and parents, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Cornerstone Church, 700 W. Rosser St., Prescott. Will, 928-776-4615; Amy, 928-710-4764.

TM Checking, meditation group, meets 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., in the Bump Room. Sue Campbell, 928-771-9212.

Tri City Weight Loss Surgery support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley; Teri Hill 928-772-9039 or www.tricitywls.com.

Women’s Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peaceful Heart Healing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-632-8124.

Women and Aging Support Group meets 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 141 S. McCormick, Suite 103, Prescott. RSVP: 928-445-0231.