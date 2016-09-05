Bradshaw High ranks in nation, Arizona

The Humboldt Unified School District would like to congratulate Bradshaw Mountain High School for being recognized by US News and World Report as one of the nation’s best schools for the second year in a row, receiving a bronze medal in the magazine’s 2016 rankings.

To see all of the schools rankings in Arizona and around the country, visit: http://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools

US News and World Report bases its calculations around four steps:

The first is whether or not students perform better than expected in their state; the second is if disadvantaged students perform better than state average; the third step takes a look at if student graduation rates meet or exceed the national standard; finally, the fourth is to rank how ready the students are for college-level coursework.

For more information on the magazine’s rankings go to: http://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/national-rankings

Bradshaw Mountain High School was also recognized by Newsweek, which placed it at 326 in its list of Top 500 Schools for Low-Income Students.

Its rankings include identifying high schools with the highest performance measured by academic achievement on state assessments in reading and mathematics as well as assessing students’ preparedness for college.

Finally, out of roughly 305 public, private and charter schools in Arizona, Bradshaw Mountain High School was recognized as being ranked 85th in the state based on the average SAT scores of its students last year, according to Principal Kort Miner.

It is evident from the recognition above that students attending Bradshaw Mountain High School are achieving great things and being afforded opportunities that will help them succeed in their future. Bradshaw is helping to turn out well-rounded students who are prepared for college and beyond.