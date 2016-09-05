Around the Bluhmin’ Town column: Labor Day should be labor-less

I am not working today. No cooking or cleaning either. Okay, so I guess I will take care of the horses but that is about it. After all, Labor Day requires that we, the working blokes, rest and relax. Even if you are retired, you can feel proud of all those hours you logged in and celebrate by doing nothing. I love this holiday!

Originating over a hundred years ago, it is one of the few national holidays that was created for no man, war or religion, but for the common working stiff – you and me.

Maybe Labor Day is an American holiday that celebrates the very thing that American do best. We work hard!

Other countries take longer vacations, shorter work weeks and see nothing wrong with closing up shops for months at a time! Germany has invoked a law that an employer cannot contact an employee about any job related issues after 6 p.m. and never on weekends! I am not making this up.

Some people in foreign countries are actually pampered. This is very un-American.

Most folks think that Labor Day has lost its true meaning. It has become just another shallow three-day weekend and an excuse for more retail sales. Over the years, Labor Day has been about anything but labor and to most represents the end of summer, start of football, beginning of school and one last barbecue. Gone are the days of large parades honoring the “working people” who would march around town squares proudly displaying banners of their respective jobs and trades.

When Labor Day originated it was to recognize the hard work, long hours and measly wages that many Americans put up with just to survive. The working conditions were pretty rough for the labor force who were digging ditches, building bridges, railroads, schools and roads. Labor Day was created in honor of the American workforce who built this country’s infrastructure.

Yes, we Americans like to shop, have three-day weekends and have one last blast to “honor” the end of summer. That’s okay. We still deserve a shout out from our employers or government in the form of a paid day off that basically says “thanks” for the difficult work that we all do.

Labor Day also signified the absolute cut-off for wearing white shoes or pants. Of course, fashion has changed and now it doesn’t seem to matter. Well, maybe it does if you live back East. Come to think of it, I don’t see many people wearing white shoes unless they are tennis shoes.

The real pleasure of Labor Day is that it ushers in autumn, with the promise of cooler days, longer nights, less weeds to cut and fewer storms.

Hope your Labor Day is completely relaxing. And go ahead, keep wearing white and dare to do nothing. But please don’t think about all the hours you have toiled in your life since that could be upsetting.

Dear Readers, hopefully you can enjoy the “fruits of your labor” all year long!

