Sports Briefly: Local golf results

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Aug. 29 tournament at the North Course at Antelope Hills in Prescott with the format being ‘Match vs. Par, in which one point is awarded for a birdie and minus-one for a bogey or more. In the first flight, Rick Davis took high gross, with Don Clark taking high net. In the second flight, Ray Eccleston shot a high gross, and high net went to Barry Tull. In the third flight, high gross was grabbed by Dwight Brazell, followed by Don Mrochek with high net. In the fourth flight, Herb Keeling fired a high gross, with high net going to George Skirm. On Wednesday August 31, the Club played its tournament on the South Course with the format being medal play. In the first flight, Brad Brightwell shot 69 for low gross, with Ken Appletree taking low net with a 62. In the second flight, John Leara captured low gross with a 76 and a low net of 63 went to Jack Carnes. In the third flight, Chuck Gibson’s 84 was good for low gross, while Stephen Sauer took low net with a 67. In the fourth flight, Bill Brady fired an 89 for low gross, while a low net of 67 was grabbed by Bill McGivern. The Antelope Hills Men’s Club is continuing its membership drive. To join, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-499-7788.

PLAY OF THE DAY FOR ANTELOPE HILLS LADIES’ GOLF ASSOCIATION was ‘Low Gross/Low Net’ Sept. 1 at the North Course in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In the first flight, Suzanne Springer won low gross with an 86 score and Cheryl Shepard won low net with a 76. In the second flight, Joyce Bourgeois won low gross with a 93, while Marlene Konecky took low net with a 69. In the third flight, Jean McGuire claimed low gross with a 99 and Kathy Burns captured low net with a 75. In the fourth flight, Sue Gibson won low gross with a 100 and Cathy Falipinetti took low net with a 68. In the fifth flight, Linda Ostman nabbed low gross with a 115 and Sharon Moore had low net with an 83. In the Closest to the Pin competition, Falipinetti won on hole No. 6 and Shary Koch won on hole No. 14. Low gross of the week went to Springer with an 86 and Falipinetti won low net of the week with a 68.

DURING AUGUST, QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB played its Club Championship Tournament on the course near Dewey. On Aug. 10, Nick Proefrock had a hole-in-one on No. 2. Other Closest to the Pin competition winners were: Frank Knowles (hole No. 3), Stan Skura (No. 5), Nick Proefrock (No. 7), Joe Warren (No. 11), Larry Fisher (No. 13) and Dan Wildes (No. 16). On Aug. 17, in the closest to the pin competition, the winners were: Dave Baker (hole No. 2), Jerry Hensley (No. 3), Cliff Hallam (No. 5), Ken Kies (No. 7), Bob Meuers (No. 11), Greg Schumacker (No. 13) and Dale Hunt (No. 16). On Aug. 24, in the closest to the pin competition, the winners were: Mike Tucker and Dave Janz (tied on hole No. 2), Nick Proefrock (No. 3), John Decker (Nos. 5 and 11), Bob Robino (No. 7), Ken Kies (No. 13) and Dick Stern (No. 16). On Aug. 31, the Club Championship Tournament ended. The Club Champion at Quailwood Greens is Nick Proefrock. The Club Net Champion is Justin Barr. Other winners were: Mike Tucker, Larry McKinzie, Jerry Hensley, Dan Wildes, John Robb and Pete Peterson. Ted Blair had a hole-in-one on No. 2. Other Closest to the Pin winners were: Jerry Hensley (hole No. 3), Jim O’Connor (Nos. 5 and 13), Moe Peloquin (No. 7), John Decker (No. 11) and Joe Warren (No. 16).

CYCLING: SKULL VALLEY LOOP CHALLENGE SEPT. 18

THE ANNUAL SKULL VALLEY LOOP CHALLENGE, considered Prescott’s most scenic road-cycling event of the year, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at the corner of Gurley and Goodwin streets in downtown Prescott. To register, visit: www.active.com/prescott-az/cycling/skull-valley-loop-challenge-2016. Entry fee is $55 per cyclist after Aug. 24. Riders must sign up by Aug. 31 to be guaranteed a ride shirt. Proceeds will benefit Prescott Alternative Transportation, a nonprofit “working toward a bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly central Yavapai community.” Check-in and last-minute registration will occur from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and again at 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St. The ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Folks are encouraged to volunteer by emailing Jo at: PrescottSafeRoutes@gmail.com. The Skull Valley Loop Challenge is a 54-mile road bicycle ride that starts at the Courthouse Plaza and continues through town to Iron Springs Road and on to Skull Valley. Riders return to the Courthouse Square through the Prescott National Forest. The total ascent is 2,939 feet, with a maximum elevation of 6,133 feet. For GPS information, visit: http://ridewithgps.com/routes/1730038. Organizers say the Skull Valley Loop Challenge, which began in 2007, has grown exponentially, bringing hundreds of riders and their families to the Prescott area. For more information, call Prescott Alternative Transportation at 928-708-0911. Those with questions are encouraged to leave a voicemail if no one answers. Those with problems registering online at active.com should call the website’s customer service number at 877-228-4881.

PICK YOUR FAVORITE CHARITY’ GOLF TOURNEY SEPT. 17 IN PRESCOTT

THE LOCAL LIONS’ FIFTH ANNUAL ‘Pick Your Favorite Charity’ Golf Tournament will be played at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. This Lions event will benefit local charities of a golfer’s choice. The tournament is a shotgun start and will include an auction, prizes, continental breakfast and lunch. Entry fee costs $65, plus your choice of an amount to your favorite charity, which can be used for an Arizona tax credit. To register your team or to do a sponsorship to the Lions, call Jim Robak at 928-713-3288 or email him at: robakaz@cableone.net. Questions and input are welcome.

BRADSHAW MTN. BOYS’ BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER OCT. 1 IN DEWEY

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN HIGH BOYS’ BASKETBALL, in an exclusive partnership with Galpin Ford, is conducting a fundraiser called ‘Drive One for Your Team’ in October. Bears coach Matt Simpson said the fundraiser allows anyone over 18 years old with a driver’s license to come to the Galpin dealership in Dewey on Oct. 1, beginning at 10 a.m., to drive a brand new Ford vehicle of his or her choosing. It is free to the individual who drives, so this is a no-cost-to-you fundraiser. Each test drive is 15 minutes long, and there’s no pressure to buy. For every drive, the Bradshaw boys’ basketball program receives $20 with the potential to earn up to $6,000. “We are looking to hit this $6k mark as soon as possible,” Simpson said. For more information, send an email to: Matt.Simpson@humboldtunified.com or call the high school at 928-759-4100.

KARATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 1 IN PRESCOTT

SHINPU-REN FAMILY KARATE will play host to the United States Association of Martial Artists (USAMA)-sanctioned Goshindo Games, an Open karate tournament Oct. 1 at Yavapai College’s Walraven Gym in Prescott. All styles of karate are welcome to compete for grand champion prizes. Cost is $40 to compete in one or two events and $5 for each additional event. Admission is $5 per spectator. Children ages 5 and younger get in free. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with competition slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1. For more information and/or to pre-register, visit prescottkarate.com.

YOUTH BASEBALL

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY is conducting a seven-week skills instruction program for players ages 8-12 every Monday from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24 at Ziegler Field, 1200 Commerce Drive in Prescott. Cost is $355 for all seven sessions, which go from 6-8 p.m. Nightly rates are also available. Instruction in mental approach, dynamics of the game, throwing, fielding, base running, hitting, infield, outfield and pitching are included. For more information, call Rob Chriss at 928-308-5822 or visit processdrivenbaseball.com.

SKULL VALLEY POLO CLUB TOURNAMENT OCT. 1

YOU AND YOUR GUESTS are invited to the 12th Annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Van Dickson Ranch, 13125 Van Dickson Road, in Skull Valley. Sanctioned by the U.S. Polo Association, the tournament begins at 1 p.m., with the barbecue to follow at 4 p.m. Bring your own chairs, hats and drinks. A Texas-style barbecue will be prepared by C. Paul Harris, with proceeds benefitting the Skull Valley Polo Club and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post No. 7906. Please leave your dogs at home. RSVP by sending $35 per person at least 10 days in advance to the Skull Valley Polo Club, P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, AZ 86338. For more information, call 928-442-3658 or send an email to: charris@gotsky.com.