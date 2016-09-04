Prescott vet, 93, jogs across country to raise awareness of last WWII landing ship tank at Normandy

Three years after 90-year-old World War II veteran and Prescott resident Ernie Andrus dipped his toes into the Pacific Ocean in San Diego, the former Navy medic on Aug. 20 dipped his toes into the Atlantic Ocean on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia.

Sporting a rainbow bandanna around his thick mane of white hair, the still spry adventurer did so to the thunderous applause of at least 200 people who chanted “Ernie, Ernie, Ernie” as he completed a 3,000 mile jogging journey. He embarked on the trip to raise money and awareness of the last remaining World War II landing ship tank (LST 325) to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019.

“It was just a blast,” Ernie described in a telephone call from his stepson’s home in Canada where he headed after the completion of his southern route, coast-to-coast run. “I hated to see it end because I was having so much fun.”

In the three-year odyssey through all of the southern states – his favorite was Texas and his least favorite was Florida – Ernie never doubted he would reach his finish line.

““Once I’d start, I’d just get in a pace and kept going,” Ernie said of his routine.

Other than for the death of his third wife, Susan, who suffered a stroke from which she never recovered a month after he started his run, a couple stops for illnesses and some sight-seeing tours – he thinks he has taken seven weeks off altogether in three years – Ernie faithfully ran about 18 miles a week, or three days of six miles each. On some of his early stints, Ernie was running solo. By the final legs of his trip, he had from 10 to 100 people running alongside him.

A retired California grocery retailer, Ernie said he lives for adventure, and after hearing about folks who did similar stunts to raise money for various causes, he figured he would give it a go.

With his wife’s blessing, Ernie sold the Prescott home he moved into in 1994 and purchased a brand new Winnebago Vista, his home on the road.

Ernie jokes he had to fumigate the RV a couple times on the trip, but otherwise it provided adequate shelter as he jogged from place to place.

As for any hardships on the road, Ernie said he suffers from arthritis and so he suffered some from the cold, and a couple times he needed medical treatment for athlete’s foot.

“I never walked. I ran it all,” said Ernie who was certainly not doing any sprints but working up a sweat every time.

Ernie became something of a celebrity along the way, with various news media covering his travels. CBS News featured him in an occasional series titled “On the Road.” Ernie said he didn’t do this for fame, but news coverage did encourage others to join him and helped generate money toward the cause.

On his Coast-to-Coast Run website, Ernie said that as of July he had raised about $50,000 toward the expense of his trip that he estimated has cost more than $171,000, including the purchase of his RV. In addition, he has raised about $17,000 – he expects that figure might escalate some in the next few months – toward the ship. Of course, Ernie said to return the ship to Normandy will take millions.

Back home, his friend Ed Hoffman, a retired firefighter and Vietnam-era LST veteran, kept an eye on his fellow veteran’s journey, cheering him on every step of the way.

“He was just a great old guy,” Hoffman said of Ernie who was a fellow member of the Prescott Antique Auto Club.

As for Ernie’s successful finish, Hoffman said, “Really cool.”

To Ernie, the coast-to-coast trip was one of the highlights of his life; the other was his participation in the Honor Flight Arizona, an all-expense paid trip for World War II and Korea veterans to Washington, D.C. to tour the monuments that honor the sacrifice of these men and their brethren who died in combat, he declared.

“I had a bigger crowd (at the finish) than any president or rock star,” joked Ernie who was given a T-shirt at the end by one of his supporters that read “Mission Accomplished.”

But he’s far from done. This weekend, he starts his next adventure.

He and some of his stepchildren are headed to Alaska – but this time one of them will take the wheel.

One of his more than 5,000 Facebook friends and supporters, Anne Carpenter, summed up Ernie’s inspiration: “Thank you for reminding us that we are never too old to accomplish anything we set our hearts to do.”