Photos: Pancakes, corn & fun at Territorial Days

Karen Self and Levi Self shuck corn for the Saturday, Sept. 3, Corn Dinner. The annual event is a fundraiser for the FFA chapter at Chino Valley High School.

Photo by Ken Sain.

  • Originally Published: September 4, 2016 8:36 p.m.

    • Chino Valley celebrated Territorial Days this weekend, which included a parade, pancake breakfast, the annual corn dinner, and more.

    photo

    Photo by Ken Sain

    Jim Hubble makes pancakes for the annual Territorial Days Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Chino Valley Senior Center. The event raises money for the Chino Valley Morning Lions, which benefits local charities throughout the year.

    photo

    Photo by Ken Sain

    Many attended the Territorial Days events, finding and making long lines, such as at the annual Pancake Breakfast. Other events this weekend included the annual parade and a 10K and 2-mile fun run.

