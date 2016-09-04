Photo: Badgers youth battle Jacks

The Prescott Badgers Youth Football team is now 1-1 as they had their first loss to the Flagstaff Jacks on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Prescott High School.
The final score was 21-6.
