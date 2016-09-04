Obituary: Carol Ann Guthrie

Carol Ann Guthrie, 72, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on August 20, 2016 after a short battle with cancer. Carol was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in February 1944. She worked at Motorola for several years and then went into banking at Wells Fargo where she retired. After retirement she became an EMT for the Walker Fire Protection Association and worked in the Emergency Room at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Carol was always very artistic. She did everything from ceramics, stained glass, made jewelry, painted, and crafts of all kinds. Carol was particularly excellent at sewing and made the most beautiful quilts for family and friends.

Carol is survived by her mother Mabel Roberts, daughter Stacey Boyd, and son-in-law Donato Colangelo; son Russell Guthrie, and daughter-in-law Heide Guthrie; son Wade Guthrie, and daughter-in-law Dani Guthrie. Grandchildren Samantha Boyd (Casey Johnson), Dalton Boyd, Brianna Guthrie, Tyler Guthrie and Alex Guthrie. Great granddaughter Rylee Jo Johnson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Don Guthrie, and her father Oliver Gilbert.

Private cremation by Angels Burial and Cremation, Mesa, Arizona. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held in September. You are in our hearts forever, we all loved you so very much and will miss you always. We love you.

