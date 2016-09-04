Letter: Nepotism

EDITOR:

Let me get this straight. Someone’s husband’s sister’s niece by-marriage, is listed as a “niece-in-law?” I am 74 years of age (and my wife and I have a multitude of relatives), but never in my life ... until this latest nepotism farce ... have I heard the term, “niece-in-law.” What’s next? How about someone who was once engaged to a step-nephew of a cousin of a divorced son of an adopted best friend of her great-great-grandmother’s ex-boyfriend’s brother? Oh, wait! That sounds pretty much like the County’s actually policy statement.

But all seriousness aside, I do wonder why there is so much time, energy and effort (not to mention the taxpayers’ money) being pumped into these obviously politically motivated “anonymous” accusations? It’s been my experience that anonymous accusers are usually cowards and a great number of them turn out to be liars.

Considering the timing, it sure seems obvious that these accusations are the work of a politically motivated, agenda-driven coward.

C.L. (Chuck) Troupe

Prescott Valley