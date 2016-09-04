Letter: Good Ole Boys

EDITOR:

The definition for “Good Ole Boys” refers negatively to someone who engages in cronyism among men (or women) who have known each other for a long period of time and help each other, financially and/ or politically.

Collectively, these people are referred to as the good ol’ boy network or old boys’ club. This definition is the one commonly referred to the Good Ole Boys in Yavapai County and Prescott.

Of late there has been an abundance of media attention to extol the “Good Ole Boys.” It seems to be a coordinated effort to show their kinder, gentler side. Some are even trying to change the definition to a positive connotation, and pronounce with pride themselves to be, “Good Ole Boys”. This is obviously a concern to some when a concerted effort is being made to change a negative term into a positive light. It seems the Good Ole Boys are worried about their image.

The information expounded by the Good Ole Boys’ supporters dwell on numerous contributions these marvelous benefactors heap on the community. Most of the authors communicating the virtues have confused Good Ole Boys with good people. The supporters have also wrongly concluded all Good Ole Boys have an altruistic reason for helping the community and they, and only they, have brought progress and prosperity to the public. In reality the Good Ole Boys have not alone, contributed to the growth of our community, as some might want you to believe. There are thousands maybe tens of thousands who have sacrificed and worked for the betterment of Yavapai County residents.

They are not the ones who have signs with their names embossed

with shiny gold letters or who have gained financially, but who work silently every day to make one or many lives better. The volunteer and organizational spirit seen in the library, food closets, churches, hospice centers, the Christmas lighting are the good people.

The good people are the ones who do not need the accolades or awards from others, but are content doing what is right for the benefit of our community. They are the ones who do not ask what is in it for them. The good people simply say, “I will do it. I will help. I will donate my time and

resources without any expectations of something in return.”

The Good Ole Boys have contributed to Yavapai County, but they have gained financially and politically. The good people have contributed to the community with no limelight or fanfare only the knowledge they have done what is right and improved someone’s life.

Maybe the Good Ole Boys need to learn a lesson from the good people in our community and stop working to change the meaning of words and pass up the tributes for modesty and hard work.

Nettie Lamerson

Prescott