Letter: Fundraiser success

EDITOR:

Sunday, Aug. 28, was a beautiful day to have an outdoor fundraiser for United Way of Yavapai County. Organized by United Parcel Service, Peter Martinez, hosted by the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club in Dewey, and sponsored by Ruger. This sold-out skeet shooting competition was a tremendous success. A huge thank you to UPS, Prescott Trap and Skeet Club, Ruger and the participants. We also want to thank our raffle contributors, Over Out of Africa, Out of Africa, Pink Jeep Tours, Verde Canyon Railroad, G’s Hamburgers, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Avon Representative Gina Wodrich. You can’t beat having great weather, a sporting event the participants love, and raise funds for United Way of Yavapai County at the same time. Thank you all for a wonderful day.



Annette Olson, Executive Director

United Way of Yavapai County