Letter: Fundraiser success

EDITOR:
Sunday, Aug. 28, was a beautiful day to have an outdoor fundraiser for United Way of Yavapai County. Organized by United Parcel Service, Peter Martinez, hosted by the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club in Dewey, and sponsored by Ruger. This sold-out skeet shooting competition was a tremendous success. A huge thank you to UPS, Prescott Trap and Skeet Club, Ruger and the participants. We also want to thank our raffle contributors, Over Out of Africa, Out of Africa, Pink Jeep Tours, Verde Canyon Railroad, G’s Hamburgers, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Avon Representative Gina Wodrich. You can’t beat having great weather, a sporting event the participants love, and raise funds for United Way of Yavapai County at the same time. Thank you all for a wonderful day.
Annette Olson, Executive Director
United Way of Yavapai County
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.