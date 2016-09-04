John and Linda Pratt to celebrate 50 years together

John and Linda Pratt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Sept. 10, 2016. They moved to Prescott Valley in 1973. John served on the town council from 1986-1992. John retired from the State of Arizona in 2007. Linda has worked for Ace Distribution Center for 22 years.
They have 3 boys and 12 grandchildren.
