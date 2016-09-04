Guest Editorial: Rumors about Clinton’s health

Eight years ago, at a campaign town hall meeting in Minnesota, a woman told Republican nominee John McCain that she was troubled by the prospect of a Barack Obama presidency.
“I can’t trust Obama,” the woman said into a wireless microphone Arizona’s Sen. McCain had handed her. “I have read about him and he’s not, he’s not, uh — he’s an Arab.”
It was a sentiment Republicans had expressed frequently at events that week in 2008. It was, for Sen. McCain, a moment that candidates regularly face — a decision about which thresholds they’ll allow their campaigns to cross.
So it is — once again — with Donald Trump. This time it involves old rumors that Hillary Clinton has significant, hidden health issues. Until recently, those murmurings had mostly resided in the same dark corners of the internet that other conspiracy theories fester. No longer.
Last week, Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani told Fox News that the media were covering up “several signs” of Ms. Clinton’s health problems. “Go online and put down, ‘Hillary Clinton illness,’ take a look at the videos for yourself,” Giuliani said, incredibly.
We’ll save you the trouble. The videos claim that Ms. Clinton is hiding varying levels of head injury or brain affliction. Her health is in severe decline, they say, and as proof they offer (falsified) medical records signed by Clinton’s physician.
As with many conspiracy theories, the Clinton health claims grew from a seed of truth, in this case Ms. Clinton falling and sustaining a concussion in December 2012. She was hospitalized that month and treated for a blood clot in a vein behind her ear, but she has had no similar episodes since, including during this year’s grueling campaign.
That hasn’t stopped the speculation, which begins on pro-Trump social media accounts and is fanned by media types such as Matt Drudge and Fox News personality Sean Hannity. It wouldn’t be fair, certainly, to hold Mr. Trump or any candidate responsible for all the wild things supporters say. But his campaign has jumped in the mud with the conspiracists.
Spokeswoman Katrina Pierson told MSNBC that Clinton has dysphasia, a brain condition that affects a person’s ability to speak and comprehend language. Ms. Pierson, apparently, has some of Mr. Giuliani’s internet sites bookmarked. “There are really interesting things out there,” she said.
Mr. Trump, for his part, hasn’t yet directly engaged in speculation about a Clinton brain injury, choosing instead the barely higher road of questioning her stamina and strength.
This is the point at which we’d normally urge Mr. Trump to disavow speculation about dysphasia, concussions and the rest. But given his fondness for conspiracies — he was an enthusiastic Obama birther — we know that’s not going to happen.
Instead, we’ll finish the story of John McCain and the Minnesota town hall. It’s a reminder that at least some of the choice voters will be making this November is how we want to engage in discourse, political and otherwise, in this country.
“No, ma’am,” the Arizona senator said about Obama being an Arab. “He’s a decent family man and citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what this campaign’s all about.”
Maybe Mr. Giuliani can Google that.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
CopJoe 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
I don't know if Clinton is ill or not. I do know that she "couldn't recall" 39 times while being interviewed by the FBI in response to 39 separate questions.
AZTom49 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
And then after the media shredded McCain, he lost to Obama.
"You knew darn well I was a snake before you took me in!"
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
"The Ballad of George W. Bush"
Come and listen to my story 'bout a boy name Bush, His IQ was zero and his head was up his tush. He drank like a fish while he drove all about, But that didn't matter 'cuz his daddy bailed him out. DUI, that is. Criminal record. Cover-up.
Well, the first thing you know little Georgie goes to Yale, He can't spell his name but they never let him fail. He spends all his time hangin' out with student folk, And that's when he learns how to snort a line of coke. Blow, that is. White gold. Nose candy.
The next thing you know there's a war in Vietnam, Kin folks say, "George, stay at home with Mom." Let the common people get maimed and scarred, We'll buy you a spot in the Texas Air Guard. Cushy, that is. Country clubs. Nose candy.
Twenty years later George gets a little bored, He trades in the booze, says that Jesus is his Lord. He said, "Now the White House is the place I wanna be," So he called his daddy's friends and they called the GOP. Gun owners, that is. Falwell. Jesse Helms.
Come November 7, the election ran late, Kin folks said "Jeb, give the boy your state!" "Don't let those colored folks get into the polls," So they put up barricades so they couldn't punch their holes. Chads, that is. Duval County. Miami-Dade.
Before the votes were counted five Supremes stepped in, Told all the voters "Hey, we want George to win." "Stop counting votes!" was their solemn invocation, And that's how George finally got his coronation. Rigged, that is. Illegitimate. No moral authority.
THE BUSH/CHENEY HALLIBURTONS!
Navin 54 minutes ago
Or to put it more succinctly, THERE'S NOTHING TO SEE HERE. DO NOT LOOK BEHIND THE CURTAIN. Perhaps some older readers will remember that the lying press was pretty much able to hide the fact that Franklin Roosevelt was confined to a wheelchair. That streak of dishonesty continues to this day.
ConcernedCitz 51 minutes ago
Funny. Love it!