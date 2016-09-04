Golf Capsules: Paul Casey eagles 18th for 3-shot lead at Deutsche Bank

NORTON, Mass. — Paul Casey finished with a birdie and an eagle over the last three holes Sunday for a 5-under 66 and a three-shot lead going into the Labor Day finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Casey hit 7-iron into 5 feet for birdie on the par-3 16th, and then he drilled a 3-iron into the swirling wind on the par-5 18th that worked out perfectly. It landed just left of the green, caught a ridge and rolled to 30 inches for the eagle.

Casey was at 15-under 198 as the 39-year-old Englisman goes for his first PGA Tour in seven years.

Brian Harman had a 68 and was three shots behind. PGA champion Jimmy Walker recovered from a rough start for a 70 and was four shots behind along with Smylie Kaufman (68) and Kevin Chappell (71), who had the lead until he was derailed by a double bogey on the 12th hole.

Casey endured plenty of trauma on and off the course since winning the Houston Open in 2009, particularly a shoulder injury, and now has a cushion going into the a final round that could be the biggest battle of the week at the TPC Boston.

Remnants of Hermine are expected Monday, so the starting times have been moved forward to give the PGA Tour the best chance to finish. The forecast is for gusts that approach 40 mph at times, and spots of heavy showers.

LPGA MANULIFE CLASSIC

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario (AP) — Caroline Masson broke out of a star-filled pack to win the LPGA Manulife Classic for her first tour title.

The 27-year-old German player rebounded from an opening double bogey to make nine birdies in a 5-under 67. She beat third-round leader Mi Hyang Lee, Minjee Lee and Solheim Cup teammate Karine Icher by a stroke, finishing at 16-under 272 at Whistle Bear.

Masson joined Anna Nordqvist and Brittany Lang as the only players over 23 years old to win in the first 24 events this season — and also joined Nordqvist as the only European winners. She was showered in beer in celebration on the 18th green.

Mi Hyang Lee had a 71, Minjee Lee shot 68, and Icher 66.

Mi Hyang Lee parred the final two holes to miss a chance for a playoff.

Ariya Jutanugarn tied for fifth at 14 under in her bid to win three straight events for the second time this season. The second-ranked Jutanugarn made two late bogeys in a 70.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko and 2015 winner Suzann Pettersen also were 14 under. Ko had a 68, and Pettersen finished with a 66. Canadian star Brooke Henderson tied for 39th at 7 under after a 71.

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paraguay's Carlos Franco rallied to win the Shaw Charity Classic at chilly Canyon Meadows for his first PGA Tour Champions victory.

Three strokes behind defending champion Jeff Maggert entering the round, the 51-year-old Franco shot his second straight 7-under 63 to beat Bernhard Langer and Michael Allen by two strokes.

Franco birdied the par-5 18th to finish at 18-under 192. He had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, birdied four of the first five on the back nine and made his lone bogey on the par-3 16th. The four-time PGA Tour winner won in his 25th start on the 50-and-over tour.

Langer shot 64. The 59-year-old German star won the Boeing Classic last week for his fourth victory of the year and 29th overall on tour. Allen closed 64-63 after opening with a 67.

Maggert shot 74 to tie for sixth at 10 under. He opened with consecutive 63s. Tom Watson shot 67 on his 67th birthday to tie for 26th. He had a 65 on Friday.

EUROPEAN MASTERS

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Sweden's Alex Noren won the European Masters, beating Australia's Scott Hend with a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff.

Noren, also the 2009 winner on the Swiss Alps course, closed witgh a 5-under 65 to match Hend (66) at 17-under 263.

England's Andrew "Beef" Johnston was third at 14 under after a 65. England's Lee Westwood was the best of Europe's Ryder Cup players, shooting a 63 to finish fourth — five strokes back.

SIOUX FALLS CHALLENGE

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Nelly Korda won the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge for her first Symetra Tour title, putting her in range of joing sister Jessica Korda on the LPGA Tour.

The 18-year-old Korda, the daughter of former tennis champion Petr Korda, closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-stroke victory at Willow Run. She earned $31,500 to jump from 27th to 11th on the money list with $57,316. The top 10 after the final five events will earn LPGA Tour cards.

Korda finished at 14-under 270.

Third-round leader Wichanee Meechai was second after a 70. She moved from 11th to fourth on the money list. Money leader Madelene Sagstrom and Ally McDonald, second on the money list, tied for third at 9 under. Sagstrom had a 71, and McDonald shot 64.