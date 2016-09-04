Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Sept. 4, 2016
AZTom49 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Certainly not the one promoting the lie that young Black men are being hunted and gunned down by the police when the Obama DoJ statistics just don't support the BLM lie. Not the one who wears a tee shirt idolizing communist dictator Fidel Castro off the field and not the one who wears "pigs" in police hats images on his socks for football practice.
He's too willfully uninformed to be a good Ameican citizen.
CopJoe 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Tasteless. While you are at it why don't you just spit on the graves of our countries fallen. That is what our flag represents. But you guys and gals down at the courier probably wouldn't know that. Neither does the idiot that drew this disgrace of a political statement disguised as a cartoon.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Our Country is based on dissent. Colin Kaepernick's rights are no less than fat old white guys. Regardless of how much money one makes, your rights to protest are no less than fat old white guys.
iloveprescott 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Simplistic and childish demonstration of anger. Yeah, he'll take our money, but he's not one of us, not an American. There are some distinctions that apparently haven't dawned on him. First, it is not the government that condones the alleged brutality or selective enforcement; that is an individual, case-by-case phenomena. Secondly, even if he did recklessly blame the government, he should address it as problems with "my country." His public statement, to the contrary, was addressed his lack of support for "a country that ..." I strongly believe in boycotting the team that feeds American greenbacks to this pouting, adolescent brat, and thereby sustains his damaging exploits.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the war It brings more military contracts and the drafting of the poor It lets us build our pipelines so the profits are much more The truth is trampled on
The prisoners that we've tortured and whose rights we snatch away Are just trivial details when there's oil on the way And let everyone go and buy an S-U-V today The truth is trampled on
We will lie and we will cheat and we will generally deceive Tales of W-M-D and propaganda we will weave We will hold Iraqi oil fields and never ever leave The truth is trampled on
Environment and education matter not at all If asked some questions without answers we can always stall 'Cause we spin the news releases and the people are in thrall The truth is trampled on
The old, the poor, the blacks and women we can still control Give 'em something with the left hand while the right hand takes the toll Don't stop now and don't look back because we're really on a roll The truth is trampled on
And now that it's election time we've got some work to do Hillary Clinton must be seen to be a liar through and through And never can the people see just how they have been screwed The truth is trampled on
Glory! Glory! Halliburton! Glory! Glory! Halliburton! Glory! Glory! Halliburton! The truth is trampled on.