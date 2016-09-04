Dear Annie: Not feeling tipsy

Dear Annie: Last night, my girlfriend and I were at a bar, and she offered to get a round. As the bartender brought us our drinks and her change, I noticed she wasn’t leaving any cash for a tip. I quickly got out my wallet and put down a few bucks. As we walked away, I let her know I took care of the tip, assuming she had just forgotten. “Why would you do that?” she said. She actually hadn’t intended to leave a tip! She said she hates how much more expensive tips make things.

I was so taken aback. I used to work in a restaurant and know how important tips are (and how frustrating it is to realize you’ve been stiffed). She has never worked in the service industry, so I’m assuming that’s why she’s so ignorant on this subject.

I thought back to all the other instances when she’s bought a round for us. She must have never left a tip. I’m embarrassed to ever show my face at these establishments again. How can I talk to her about this? – Mortified

Dear Mortified: Tips aren’t optional. Period. Even if your girlfriend has never so much as bused a table, she should know that. People in the service industry work hard to make customers happy, many times while earning less than minimum wage, and they depend on those extra few dollars to make a decent living. As for amounts, some people use the dollar-a-drink system, but that doesn’t cut the mustard when it comes to fancy cocktails. Twenty percent is generally a fair tip for bartenders and servers across the board.

Gratuity is an inherent part of the cost of going out. If your girlfriend wants to save money, that’s fine. She can dine cheaply at home.

Dear Annie: I have a crush on a guy I’ve been good friends with for a few years. I didn’t have romantic feelings for him in the past. But about six months ago, I started seeing him differently, and now I can’t get him off my mind.

We spend a lot of time together and love joking around. We have a movie night once a week. We cook meals for each other and exchange recipes. With any other guy, I might take all our time together to mean he likes me. But he’s such a friendly, sweet person to everyone that I really can’t tell whether he likes me that way or he’s just acting how he would with any friend.

Recently, he’s started expressing an interest in moving to a new city – very far away. He doesn’t have any solid plans yet and he says he hasn’t decided, but he floats the idea more and more lately. As his friend, I want to support him and encourage him to go for it. But as someone who has feelings for him, I would be so sad to see him leave. What do I do? – Shy in Chicago

Dear Shy: You have to make your move, before he moves away. He may be floating the idea of leaving for a new city because he’s wondering whether you’ll give him a reason to stay.

Let him know how you feel – with words or a romantic gesture. Either he’ll be into it or he won’t. But he sounds like a sweet, well-grounded person, so he is not going to act horrified and disgusted to learn you like him. Worst-case scenario, he’s flattered but not interested. Best-case scenario, you two start the relationship of a lifetime. There’s so much more to gain than there is to lose.