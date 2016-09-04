Column: The sixth sense

How superstitious are you?

Do you believe in supernatural experiences?

One accepted definition of superstition is belief in the supernatural. However, what is superstitious in one society may not be in another. Further, there are degrees of superstition. You may believe in luck, but not in the supernatural.

Perhaps a more useful definition of superstition is that it is any set of beliefs that endure through time and are not adequately supported by facts.

Hunches are short term superstitions.

And all of us rely on them.

Which explains why we have irrational tendencies. Obviously, some of us have more than others. But all of us respond to promptings from within that are separate from the five senses of touch, hearing, sight, sound and taste.

Some people, including scientists, call these inner forces, “the sixth sense.” Primitive forms of life, they tell us, relied on this sense, which involves something we now call instinct. As the human animal evolved, development of the other senses began to replace instinct. When, as a species, we began to develop the power of reasoning, the instinctual sense diminished.



But instinct still operates and guides us—sometimes as much, if not more, than our other senses. Its importance in our lives is largely determined by how we regard it. If I place a high value on my hunches, or what some call intuition, I am likely to give my sixth sense the kind of attention I do my other senses.

In my case, while I indeed rely on my eyes to see things, I also rely on my “minds eye” to “see” things as well. I pay attention to my dreams and visions when there is no actual “sight.”

Let’s carry this line of thinking a step further. A number of institutions of higher learning along with psychical research centers around the world are busy exploring the field of the paranormal (or supernatural). They regard such studies as appropriate for academic exploration because they are a means of enlarging and better understanding the human experience.

Opposed to these studies are those who embrace materialism—the idea that that there is no such thing as the supernatural. Materialists discount research into this field and consign persons who believe in it, or pursue it as a legitimate object for study, as kooks, frauds or at best, misguided.

However, among those who have examined supernatural incidents and paranormal phenomena and are familiar with the wide body of research in this field, there are those who believe that the spirit world is as real as the one they walk around in.

Most off us have used our extra sensory perception ability when we have a hunch, or felt impelled to do something or not do it or when we felt visited by someone not physically present.

Some investigators believe that around half the population, at least, have had dreams or visions that later came to pass.

There is no doubt that all of us have perceptions beyond the five physical senses.

The challenge is to tune into them if you haven’t already, and expand your sixth sense in order to take full advantage of the powers within available to you.

If you are curious how to do this, or are simply interested in learning more about the research and studies in this fascinating field, head for the section of the

Prescott Public Library under the classification number 130.