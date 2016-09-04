Cliff Rose residents issue challenge

Residents of the Cliff Rose subdivision on Aug. 27 donated 603 pounds of food, plus a check for $25, to the Prescott Community Cupboard.

It’s their hope that neighboring areas in the Prescott area will follow suit, according to a news release. Volunteers pictured are Ron and Mary Downey, JoAnn Espinosa, Eleanor and Ron Coates, Carolyn Fletcher, and Gail and Rudy Duarte.