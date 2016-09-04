Calendar of Events: Sept. 6-9

Ongoing
Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations Friday through Sunday. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. highlandscenter.org.
Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
“What is a Fiduciary and Why You Must Use One for Your Investments,” a seminar, 10 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo of DaVinci Wealth. Free and open to the public. 928-778-3000.
“Avoiding a Legacy Nightmare,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Judy Southstone, Wolf Creek Guarantee Financial. Free and open to the public. 928-778-3000.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Flu shot clinic by Walgreens, noon to 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.
Thursday, Sept. 8
J.A. Jance talk and book signing, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium. Jance, a New York Times bestselling author, will be discussing her latest novel, “Downfall,” which releases Sept. 6. Michele, 928-759-6196 or mhjorting@pvaz.net.
“Health Care Legal Solutions You Should Know - Before Becoming Incapacitated,” a free Senior Connection Seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.
Prescott Ukulele Band, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.
Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.
Beginner square dance lessons by Mile-Hi Square Dance Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. in Prescott. Lessons continue every Thursday evening throughout the year. Farrish, 918-899-3631.
Friday, Sept. 9
Art Days at the Library, “Speed: Art in the Fast Lane”with Prescott Art Docent Liz Stark, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children ages 6 to 12, call the Youth Desk to reserve a space, 777-1537.
VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.
Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 772-3700.
VFW Post 541 Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 202 N. Arizona, Prescott. All you-can-eat. Support your local VFW. Information: 928-776-1125.
Nightclub 2-Step Dance Lesson by Ronnie DeBenedetta, 6:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Swing & Country Dance Party at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.
19th annual Prescott Frontier Days Trail Ride, all day at Groom Creek Horse Camp south of Prescott. Rides, meals, Happy Hours, live entertainment and a live auction. Benefits Bethany’s Gait, which serves veterans, first responders and their families. Worldsoldestrodeo.com/forms. Application deadline is Aug. 19.
