Birth Announcements: September 4, 2016

Emery Isla Mora, a 6 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kimberly and Patrick Mora of Prescott.

Jaden Nhien An Tran, a 6 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ha Vi Phan and Phuc Tran of Prescott.

Kinslee Joyce Wagner, a 6 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tricia and Adam Wagner of Chino Valley.

Saebrii Lee White, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cheyenne and Jonathan White of Chino Valley.

Harley Bee Winquest, an 8 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Theresa Winquest of Prescott Valley.

Abigail Rain Woodall, a 6 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Monday, July 18, 2016, at Verde Valley Medical Center to Elizabeth and John Woodall of Cottonwood.

Mason Allen Arrollado, a 6 lb., 13 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tiffany and Shane Arrollado of Prescott Valley. NO PHOTO

Lillian Zoe Whetstone, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lindsey and Jonathan Whetstone of Chino Valley. NO PHOTO