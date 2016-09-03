Photographer’s portraits to exhibit in international show

Bruce Roscoe of Aiyana Studio of Photography recently had three of his portraitures accepted into the Professional Photographers of America’s (PPA) 2016 International Photographic Competition that takes place Jan. 8-10, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas, one of the world’s largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered under one roof.

This honor also gives Roscoe enough points to earn Master Photographer status with PPA, something he has worked toward for years.

The Prescott Valley resident said a panel of 46 eminent jurors from across the nation selected the top photographs from nearly 5,700 entries submitted to the competition. Less than half, 2,428, made it into the General Collection, and only 1,007 – the most prestigious photographs – earned a position in the Loan Collection. These are considered the best of the best, and will be published in book form by Marathon Press. It will include three of Roscoe’s photographs – Daily Bread, Beyond These Walls, and Ambush.

All three photos have a unique location, Roscoe said.

He shot Ambush in the subject’s barn in Paulden, using the barn doors to channel the available light. There is a studio lighting technique called “barn door,” but this is the first time he used a real barn door to direct the light.

“Daily Bread was set in an old church at Canyon Creek Ranch in New River where I was giving a lighting workshop,” Roscoe said. “The bread came from Wildflower Bakery. I saw a bowl at Cracker Barrel they use for their oatmeal, and I asked the manager to let me borrow one.”

Underneath an old laundromat in Prescott is where he shot Beyond These Walls. “On the other side of that wall is the actual speakeasy,” Roscoe said, adding that it did good business during Prohibition.

The international exhibition is held in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers. PPA has been around almost as long as photography itself, dating back to 1869. It. is the largest international non-profit association created by professional photographers.

For more information, call Bruce Roscoe at 928-713-9870.