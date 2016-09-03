LOCAL RUNDOWN: Chino Valley football improves to 2-0

Chino Valley High football nips Sedona Red Rock, 16-14

SEDONA - Gavin Thompson scored a 35-yard touchdown and Andrew Granillo ran in from 10 yards out, leading the Chino Valley High football team to a 16-14 win at Sedona Red Rock.

The Cougars upped their record to 2-0 and will play host to Tuba City at 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 9, in Chino.

Other local scores from Friday night were … (1) Bagdad 56, (4) Williams 22 [1A Conference, eight-man football] … Mayer 24, Joe City 22 [1A Conference, eight-man football].

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bradshaw Mtn. 3

Tempe High 0 (Thurs.)

PRESCOTT VALLEY - Bradshaw Mountain High’s volleyball team swept Tempe High, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16, in its 2016 season home opener Thursday night, Sept. 1, at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

With the victory, the Bears stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 overall record.

Kaylee Kriwer led Bradshaw offensively, recording eight kills. Setter Randee Clifford (13 assists, three service aces, 15 points), Sydney Rittershaus (four aces, served 21 points), Saylor Ford (eight assists), Brooklyn O’Connor (two kills) and Alyssa Weissenberger (solo block) also contributed.

Next up, Bradshaw plays host to Estrella Foothills at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Prescott Valley.