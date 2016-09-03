Letter: Trump

EDITOR:

I, for one, agree with Justice Ginsberg that Trump is a dangerous man, for the reason given by Mr. Khan at the Democratic convention that he, Trump, has no moral compass, a fact made obvious by, among other things, his willingness to make promise after promise after promise that he knows he can’t keep, to voters whose hopes and fears he has inflated unconscionably. He knows, for example, if he isn’t indeed crazy, that if he were elected, his chance of getting so much as a better mousetrap through Congress and past the Supreme Court, much less of deporting millions of immigrants, cutting taxes on the rich, etc., would be nil.

It would be a mistake to think that Trump is crazy. He knows what he is doing. He won the primary by acting crazy, and there’s no telling what he might do if elected. What I worry about is his teaming up with the military, the police, the NRA, the Ku Klux Klan and the America First fascists as if he were planning a coup d’etat from the right in case he doesn’t get elected. As Sinclair Lewis predicted, fascism could rear its ugly head here as it seems to be doing in Putin’s Russia. And what is the basis of Trump’s admiration of Putin, anyway?

Trump is not just a carnival barker selling cotton candy to a bunch of children; he is an unscrupulous demagogue with a Napoleon complex.

Roger Murray

Prescott