Hundley’s grand slam helps Rockies beat Diamondbacks, 14-7

DENVER (AP) — Nick Hundley hit a grand slam and pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso also homered in a seven-run eighth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 14-7 on Friday night.

Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez each had two hits for the Rockies.

The game was tied at 7 with two outs in the eighth when Enrique Burgos (1-2) hit Charlie Blackmon with a pitch to start Colorado’s rally. Arenado’s single two batters later put the Rockies ahead and, after two walks, Hundley hit his ninth homer and first career slam off Silvino Bracho.

Descalso followed with the third pinch-hit homer of his career to finish the rally.

Carlos Estevez (3-7) worked a perfect eighth for the win.

Four hits and a throwing error by Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa helped Arizona put up four runs in the fourth to give Robbie Ray a 5-0 lead.

De La Rosa allowed five runs, none earned, in five innings.

Ray yielded just one hit through four but fell apart in the fifth. Colorado scored six runs — five earned — on seven hits before Ray left after getting just one out. Arenado had a run-scoring single in the rally and has 117 RBIs, tops in the majors.

A.J. Pollock’s two-run homer off Jordan Lyles, his first of the season, gave the Diamondbacks a 7-6 lead in the sixth, but Colorado tied it on David Dahl’s single in the bottom half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. ... RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow inflammation) pitched one inning for Class A Visalia on Thursday. It was his first game action since May 25 with Arizona.

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (back) and reliever Justin Miller (oblique strain) were activated from the 15-day disabled list. Colorado also reinstated Descalso from the paternity list.

PURE GOLD

Paul Goldschmidt reached on a fielder’s choice and doubled to extend his streak of reaching base against the Rockies to 49 straight games. It is the longest streak ever against Colorado.

EXPANDED ROSTERS

The Rockies recalled long reliever and spot starter Christian Bergman from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman was optioned down on Aug. 20.

Colorado also beefed up its roster by recalling catcher Tom Murphy and outfielder Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque.

Tapia made his major league debut with a pinch-hit, infield single in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Socrates Brito from Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Braden Shipley (2-3, 4.75 ERA) will face Chatwood (10-8, 3.78) on Saturday.