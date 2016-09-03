Fire totals residential suite in Chino Valley

A residential suite at the back end of Primrose Inn & Suites in Chino Valley was totaled by a fire midday Friday, Sept. 2.

Central Yavapai Fire District crews found the building ablaze shortly after receiving a call around 11:45 a.m. that smoke was coming from a back window.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 12:04 p.m. and had the blaze knocked down within eight minutes, said CYFD Battalion Chief Phillip Cox.

Despite the quick response, the damage was quite extensive.

“I would say the residential part is a total loss,” Cox said.

The cause and origin is under investigation.