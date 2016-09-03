The Fair is coming! Check the garden for freshest flowers, biggest melons

This year, the Yavapai County Fair takes place three weeks earlier than in the past, and for some gardeners, that’s great news. If your rose bushes have buds on them this week, the timing is perfect to enter them in the fair next week, which opens Thursday, Sept. 8, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Nancy Gibson, superintendent of Floriculture Department, said the heat earlier this summer definitely is a factor for some gardeners.

Yavapai County Fair facts Children ages 5 and younger FREE admission every day. Thursday and Friday: FREE admission to students grades K-12. Discounts to seniors ages 60 and older: $3 Thursday and Friday. Adults: $5 every day; seniors: $5 Saturday and Sunday. FREE parking at the Prescott Rodeo Fairgrounds. Special family admission pass available for sale at Olsen’s Grain location until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, $27 for up to six family members (2 adults, 4 children). Also a one-day pass for all ages for $3. Exhibits are open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides are open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

“A lot of people hadn’t been watering to keep stuff alive and that could be a problem,” Gibson said. Yet the heat also caused a lot of roses to go dormant, and they are budding out now, just in time to enter full blossoms in her department.

Until five or six years ago, Gibson had never attended a county fair. She won ribbons and gift certificates the first year and then volunteered to earn hours for the Master Gardener program. She’s been the superintendent now the past three years and no longer enters her flowers, although she does put some on display.

“I bring flowers from home the first day of the fair just to put more stuff on the table to show what you can grow in this area,” she said.

This past week, she dropped off 80 vases to Pam Catlin who offers “horticulture therapy” at several adult care services homes. She loves to see the residents’ faces when they attend the fair and see they’ve won ribbons.

Each year, Gibson takes home the vases to wash and store in her garage. She has 330-400 different sizes and shapes, from bud to larger arrangement vases.

Entry check-in takes place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 2-7 p.m. with no entry fee for floriculture or agriculture/horticulture items. Each exhibitor receives one fair entry pass. Judges arrive at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and score on form, symmetry, condition of foliage, maturity of blossoms, bug damage, weather imperfections, and grooming. The public is not allowed during judging.

“The flowers will still be fresh,” Gibson said, when the fair opens its doors at 9 a.m.

Categories include juniors ages 6-19 and adults. The 4H and FFA juniors and seniors are in a separate category. Education is a key element for the department and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.

Entrants in the agriculture/horticulture divisions must deliver their produce on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2-7 p.m. Judges look at the market standard of size, uniformity and presentation, scoring on condition and maturity, shape, color, texture, freshness, bug damage and weather imperfections. As expected for a county fair, there are categories for heirloom varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Special awards will go to Heaviest Melon, Heaviest Squash, Heaviest Cabbage, and Best Freak of Nature Specimen.