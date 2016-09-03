Birth Announcements: September 3, 2016 (part II)

Cariana Rose Minier, a 6 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Dusty and Adam Minier of Prescott Valley.
Elena Raquel Mora, a 6 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Susan and Daniel Mora of Prescott Valley.
Taelyn Rae Nave, a 7 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jazmine Jah and Ryan Nave of Prescott Valley.
Jaxon Ryker O’Brien, an 8 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and David O’Brien of Chino Valley.
Eduardo Paul Orozco Jr., a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maria Estrada of Paulden.
Saoirse Kathleen Julie Page, a 9 lb., 3 oz., girl, was born Saturday, July 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Erin Marie Hill and Daniel Joseph Page of Prescott Valley.
Lylah Dalena Ramirez, a 6 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Adalid and Antonio Ramirez of Humboldt.
