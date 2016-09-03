Birth Announcements: September 3, 2016 (part I)

Jaxson Hunter Bowker, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Linsday Harvill and Timothy Bowker of Prescott Valley.
Isabella Athena Downey, a 6 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brianna and Stephen Downey of Paulden.
Brooke Kinsley Eade-Belmore, a 6 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lindsay and Christopher Belmore of Prescott Valley.
Rolen Joseph Lame, a 6 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Stacy Umbower and Robert Lame of Mayer.
Carson Alan Lucas, a 7 lb., 14 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jaimee Schupbach and Oliver Lucas of Chino Valley.
Juan Jesus Mata Zepeda, an 8 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Laura and Martin Mata of Prescott Valley.
Beckett Carl Meier, a 6 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Emily and Caleb Meier of Dewey.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.