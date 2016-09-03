Birth Announcements: September 3, 2016 (part I)

Jaxson Hunter Bowker, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Linsday Harvill and Timothy Bowker of Prescott Valley.

Isabella Athena Downey, a 6 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brianna and Stephen Downey of Paulden.

Brooke Kinsley Eade-Belmore, a 6 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lindsay and Christopher Belmore of Prescott Valley.

Rolen Joseph Lame, a 6 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Stacy Umbower and Robert Lame of Mayer.

Carson Alan Lucas, a 7 lb., 14 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jaimee Schupbach and Oliver Lucas of Chino Valley.

Juan Jesus Mata Zepeda, an 8 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Laura and Martin Mata of Prescott Valley.

Beckett Carl Meier, a 6 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Emily and Caleb Meier of Dewey.