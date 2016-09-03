Biggs grabs tiny lead over Jones in 5th District race

PHOENIX (AP) — Senate President Andy Biggs has grabbed a razor-thin lead over his challenger in the Republican primary in a suburban Phoenix congressional district.

Biggs was reported to have an edge of nine votes over former internet executive Christine Jones in the last results posted at 2 a.m. Saturday.

The race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Matt Salmon in the 5th District appears to be heading to a recount, the Arizona Republic reports.

The primary winner will almost certainly go on to represent the heavily Republican district spanning Gilbert, Queen Creek and parts of Chandler and Mesa.