Biggs grabs tiny lead over Jones in 5th District race

PHOENIX (AP) — Senate President Andy Biggs has grabbed a razor-thin lead over his challenger in the Republican primary in a suburban Phoenix congressional district.
Biggs was reported to have an edge of nine votes over former internet executive Christine Jones in the last results posted at 2 a.m. Saturday.
The race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Matt Salmon in the 5th District appears to be heading to a recount, the Arizona Republic reports.
The primary winner will almost certainly go on to represent the heavily Republican district spanning Gilbert, Queen Creek and parts of Chandler and Mesa.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.