Biggs grabs tiny lead over Jones in 5th District race

In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Andy Biggs sits in session in the Senate during budget deliberations at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Biggs is in a close primary race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Matt Salmon in the 5th District, with Christine Jones leading Biggs by fewer than 900 votes, with other candidates further behind.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Andy Biggs sits in session in the Senate during budget deliberations at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Biggs is in a close primary race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Matt Salmon in the 5th District, with Christine Jones leading Biggs by fewer than 900 votes, with other candidates further behind.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: September 3, 2016 6:20 a.m.

    • PHOENIX (AP) — Senate President Andy Biggs has grabbed a razor-thin lead over his challenger in the Republican primary in a suburban Phoenix congressional district.

    Biggs was reported to have an edge of nine votes over former internet executive Christine Jones in the last results posted at 2 a.m. Saturday.

    The race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Matt Salmon in the 5th District appears to be heading to a recount, the Arizona Republic reports.

    The primary winner will almost certainly go on to represent the heavily Republican district spanning Gilbert, Queen Creek and parts of Chandler and Mesa.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.