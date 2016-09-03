Arizona laws people break every day . . . without realizing it

PRESCOTT – Arizona is known for having fewer laws –some say “more freedom” – than, say, New York.

Still, we have so many laws, even for everyday activities, that it seems as if no one could know them all. We’re not talking about the obscure laws found in trivia contests. We asked some area law enforcement professionals to list a few that people overlook.

Lt. Vince Schaan, Chino Valley Police:

• When driving, you must turn into the closest lane for the direction you are wanting to go. So, for a right turn you must turn into the lane closest to the curb and for a left turn, you must turn into the “fast” lane.

• All dogs need a license, whether they leave your property or not.

• If you move, you must notify the Motor Vehicle Division of your address change within 10 days.

Officer Jerry Ferguson, Prescott Valley Police:

• Failure to pull over when impeding five vehicles. It’s a state law: if you’re driving “at a speed less than the normal flow of traffic at the particular time and place on a two-lane highway where passing is unsafe,” and five or more vehicles are stacked up behind you, you can be ticketed if you don’t pull over and let them pass.

• No continual signal for 100 feet of right or left turn. You can be cited for not using your turn signal.

• Improper use of two way left turn lane. “A driver shall not drive a vehicle in the lane except if preparing for or making a left turn from or into the roadway or if preparing for or making a u-turn,” is how the state law reads.

• License plate light required. Let that little bulb burn out and you could face a fine.

Ferguson pointed out that, even though police may not enforce all these traffic laws all the time, violating any of them is probable cause for a traffic stop.

Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office:

• “Occasionally a person in possession of a handgun will contact the sheriff believing the proprietor (of a business) does not have the authority to request surrender of a handgun,” but, as long as the owner posts a sign saying “no guns,” it’s legal.

• D’Evelyn also reminds gun owners that it’s illegal to fail to “accurately answer” a police officer’s question about whether you’re carrying a concealed deadly weapon.