William and Maria Lynam celebrate 50th anniversary

William (Bill) and Maria Lynam celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sept. 17. Sixteen year residents of Yavapai Hills, Prescott, they formerly lived in Averill Park, New York. Both retired from the Office of Property Services, New York State.

Bill is a Lt. Col. with the Civil Air Patrol, Squadron 206. He published one book, Footloose Pilgrims, and is working on another, Steampunk Mashup. He also takes classes at Yavapai College and has his Certificate in Creative Writing.

Maria is a multimedia artist. Her art is in national and international collections, including Yavapai College and the Amarillo Museum of Art. She has been published in two anthologies.

They have two sons. Ian lives in Tokyo with his wife, Yuki Kameguchi. Kyle lived in Colorado Springs with his wife Lisa Walls Yacano. Their grandson, Kyle Evan Jr. lives in Santa Fe.