Senior Menus for the week of Monday, Sept. 5, to Friday, Sept. 9:

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 445-7630. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Country-style ribs, ranch beans, tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, corn bread, melon

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian veggies, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches, pudding

Thursday: Country herb chicken, roasted red potatoes, carrots, salad, corn bread, apricots

Friday: Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, carrot raisin salad, bread, pears and berries

Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: BBQ Cowboy cheeseburger on bun, steak fries, baked beans, creamy strawberry dessert

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over rice, garden salad, vegetable medley, apple crisp

Thursday: Italian baked chicken, cucumber-tomato salad, glazed carrots, peas and onions, peanut butter pie

Friday: Fish and chips, salad bar, pasta salad, mixed vegetables, fruity Jell-O

Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday, refried beans, Spanish rice, fresh salsa and chips, melon

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread, peach pudding

Thursday: Country herb chicken, roasted red potatoes, baked stuffed zucchini, corn bread, pineapple upside-down cake

Friday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, green beans, spinach salad with bacon dressing, whole wheat roll, apple pie