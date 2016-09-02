Mortimer Farms’ corn festival a big success

Mortimer Farms’ Sweet Corn Harvest Party collected more than 900 pounds of food, plus cash donations, for Yavapai Food Bank last weekend.

The two-day event in Dewey drew families from around Arizona to enjoy old-fashioned farm activities, face painting, gem mining, farm rides and a harvest meal cooked with farm-fresh pork, roasted sweet corn, watermelon and a Texas sheet cake.

YFB’s Lynn Passfield wants people in the region to know the food bank still needs nonperishable food. The Yavapai Food Bank is located in Prescott Valley at 8866 E. Long Mesa Drive.

Plans are now underway at Mortimer Farms for the Pumpkin Festival, held every weekend in October.