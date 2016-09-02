KornuKopia calendar: Sept. 2-11

Friday, Sept. 2

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info: highlandscenter.org.

Groom Creek Fire District Fall Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Pines Camp, 855 E. School House Gulch Road in Prescott. A hundred percent of the proceeds from this fall fundraiser and community yard sale go to the Groom Creek Fire Department. Bouncy houses, food for purchase, raffles and lots of items to buy.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Groom Creek Fire Department spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at Station 41, 1110 E. Friendly Pines Road in Prescott. Hosted by the Groom Creek Firefighters’ Association. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert. $10 adults/$5 children/free 3 and younger.

Saturday Night Talk Series: "It's Not About Us: Cultivating an Intention to Offer Something Useful with Our Lives." 7 p.m. Vigraha Gallery, the Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info: highlandscenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

The Honey Dewdrops, 7 p.m. at the Highlands Center. “Swarming harmonies and acoustic guitars that churn like a paddlewheel and shimmer like heat waves on the highway," says Acoustic Guitar Magazine. Tickets: $22. 928-776-9550 or www.folksessions.com.

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info: highlandscenter.org.

Monday, Sept. 5

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Thursday, Sept. 8

J.A. Jance talk and book signing, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium. Jance, a New York Times bestselling author, will be discussing her latest novel, “Downfall,” which releases Sept. 6. Michele, 928-759-6196 or mhjorting@pvaz.net.

Prescott Ukulele Band, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. The popular rollicking musical, sings, dances and laughs its way through an original story that is every father's nightmare. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Sept. 9

Fall musical “Little Women,” 7 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Follow the adventures of the March sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy as Louisa May Alcotts classic saga of growth, perseverance and sisterhood comes to life in story and song. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. The popular rollicking musical, sings, dances and laughs its way through an original story that is every father's nightmare. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Sept. 10

"Viva la Verde" film and discussion, 10 a.m. to noon at Granite Peak UU Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218; http://www.cwagaz.org.

Yavapai Flute Circle’s Native American flute demonstration and performance, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room. Native American flute music, plus flute history, stories, traditions. Opportunity to play one. Free. Don, 928-717-1000.

“Quilts of Emma Andres and Her Contemporaries,” 2 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum. Gail VanHorsen presents the award-winning quilt designs of local Andres and her friends (1930s-1940s), who turned a “household chore” into an art form. – FREE; www.sharlot.org.

The Inaugural 12" x 12" Art SWOOP FUNdraiser & Creative Spirit Costume Party, 3 to 5 p.m. at 'Tis Gallery downtown on the Third Floor. Entry is free.

“ABBA Fab,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Fall musical “Little Women,” 7 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Follow the adventures of the March sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy as Louisa May Alcotts classic saga of growth, perseverance and sisterhood comes to life in story and song. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. The popular rollicking musical, sings, dances and laughs its way through an original story that is every father's nightmare. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Starry Nights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vista Park, 1684 Sarafina Drive, Prescott Lakes subdivision. See the Moon, Mars, Saturn, Ring Nebula, Dumbbell Nebula, Keystone cluster and double stars. www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Empty Bowls fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. $15 donation for a handcrafted bowl and two servings of soup prepared by local chefs. Benefits local food banks. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations of Prescott.

Fall musical “Little Women,” 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Follow the adventures of the March sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy as Louisa May Alcotts classic saga of growth, perseverance and sisterhood comes to life in story and song. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Addams Family,” 2 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. The popular rollicking musical, sings, dances and laughs its way through an original story that is every father's nightmare. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.