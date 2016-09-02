How to contact your state, local and national representatives

  • Originally Published: September 2, 2016 2:44 p.m.

    • Below is a list of contact information for your elected officials (current as of posted date above).

    PRESIDENT Barack Obama

    1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500

    White House Comment Line: 202-456-1111

    Visit www.whitehouse.gov to email a comment

    U.S. SENATORS

    Jeff Flake

    B85 Russell Senate Bldg.

    Washington, D.C. 20510

    Phone: (202) 224-4521

    John McCain

    241 Russell Senate Bldg.

    Washington, D.C. 20510

    Phone: 202-224-2235

    Fax: 202-228-2862

    Visit www.mccain.senate.gov to email a comment

    Phoenix office:

    2201 E. Camelback Road Ste. 115

    Phoenix, AZ 85016

    Phone: 602-952-2410

    Fax: 602-952-8702

    U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

    Paul Gosar

    504 Cannon House Bldg.

    Washington, D.C. 20515

    Phone: 202-225-2315

    Fax: 202-226-9739

    Visit www.gosar.house.gov to email a comment

    District Office:

    122 N. Cortez, Suite 104

    Prescott, AZ 86301

    Phone: 928-445-1683

    Fax: 928-445-3414

    STATE OFFICES

    Doug Ducey, Governor

    Phone: 800-253-0883

    Steve Pierce, senator – spierce@azleg.gov

    Karen Fann, representative – kfann@azleg.gov

    Noel Campbell, representative – ncampbell@azleg.gov

    800-352-8404

    1700 W. Washington

    Phoenix, AZ 85007

    YAVAPAI COUNTY SUPERVISORS

    Rowle P. Simmons, District 1 - web.bos.district1@yavapai.us

    Tom Thurman, District 2 - web.bos.district2@yavapai.us

    Chip Davis, District 3 - chip.davis@yavapai.us

    Craig Brown, District 4 – web.bos.district4@yavapai.us

    Jack Smith, District 5 –web.bos.district5@yavapai.us

    Districts 1, 2, 4, and 5 at same address:

    Yavapai County

    Administrative Building

    1015 Fair St.

    Prescott, AZ 86301

    Phone: 928-771-3200

    District 3:

    Yavapai County

    Verde Valley Complex

    10 S. Sixth Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

    Phone: (928) 639-8110

    CITY OF PRESCOTT

    Mayor and City Council

    201 S. Cortez St.

    Prescott AZ 86303

    928-777-1100

    Visit www.prescott-az.gov/email.php?id=4 to email a comment

    TOWN OF PRESCOTT VALLEY

    Mayor and Town Council

    7501 E. Civic Circle

    Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

    Phone: 928-759-3100

    Fax: 928-759-3125

    email: council@pvaz.net

    TOWN OF CHINO VALLEY

    Mayor and Town Council

    202 N. State Route 89

    Chino Valley, AZ 86323

    Phone: 928-636-2646

    Fax: 928-636-2144

    email: jlewis@chinoaz.net

    TOWN OF DEWEY-HUMBOLDT

    Mayor and Town Council

    P.O. Box 69

    2735 S. Highway 69

    Humboldt, AZ 86329

    Phone: 928-632-7362

    Fax: 928-632-7365

    deweyhumboldt@dhaz.gov

    For additional contacts visit: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.