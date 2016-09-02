How to contact your state, local and national representatives

Below is a list of contact information for your elected officials (current as of posted date above).
PRESIDENT Barack Obama
1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500
White House Comment Line: 202-456-1111
Visit www.whitehouse.gov to email a comment
U.S. SENATORS
Jeff Flake
B85 Russell Senate Bldg.
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: (202) 224-4521
John McCain
241 Russell Senate Bldg.
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-2235
Fax: 202-228-2862
Visit www.mccain.senate.gov to email a comment
Phoenix office:
2201 E. Camelback Road Ste. 115
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone: 602-952-2410
Fax: 602-952-8702
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
Paul Gosar
504 Cannon House Bldg.
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-2315
Fax: 202-226-9739
Visit www.gosar.house.gov to email a comment
District Office:
122 N. Cortez, Suite 104
Prescott, AZ 86301
Phone: 928-445-1683
Fax: 928-445-3414
STATE OFFICES
Doug Ducey, Governor
Phone: 800-253-0883
Steve Pierce, senator – spierce@azleg.gov
Karen Fann, representative – kfann@azleg.gov
Noel Campbell, representative – ncampbell@azleg.gov
800-352-8404
1700 W. Washington
Phoenix, AZ 85007
YAVAPAI COUNTY SUPERVISORS
Rowle P. Simmons, District 1 - web.bos.district1@yavapai.us
Tom Thurman, District 2 - web.bos.district2@yavapai.us
Chip Davis, District 3 - chip.davis@yavapai.us
Craig Brown, District 4 – web.bos.district4@yavapai.us
Jack Smith, District 5 –web.bos.district5@yavapai.us
Districts 1, 2, 4, and 5 at same address:
Yavapai County
Administrative Building
1015 Fair St.
Prescott, AZ 86301
Phone: 928-771-3200
District 3:
Yavapai County
Verde Valley Complex
10 S. Sixth Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
Phone: (928) 639-8110
CITY OF PRESCOTT
Mayor and City Council
201 S. Cortez St.
Prescott AZ 86303
928-777-1100
Visit www.prescott-az.gov/email.php?id=4 to email a comment
TOWN OF PRESCOTT VALLEY
Mayor and Town Council
7501 E. Civic Circle
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Phone: 928-759-3100
Fax: 928-759-3125
email: council@pvaz.net
TOWN OF CHINO VALLEY
Mayor and Town Council
202 N. State Route 89
Chino Valley, AZ 86323
Phone: 928-636-2646
Fax: 928-636-2144
email: jlewis@chinoaz.net
TOWN OF DEWEY-HUMBOLDT
Mayor and Town Council
P.O. Box 69
2735 S. Highway 69
Humboldt, AZ 86329
Phone: 928-632-7362
Fax: 928-632-7365
deweyhumboldt@dhaz.gov
For additional contacts visit: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials
