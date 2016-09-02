CVHS named a bronze medal winning school

Chino Valley High School was recognized by U.S. News and World Report at one of America’s best high schools, earning a bronze medal in its 2016 rankings.

“What really put us over the top for 2016 was the dramatic increase in graduation rate,” Chino Valley High School Principal Wes Brownfield said last week after he showed district officials the plaque the magazine gave the school. “We had one of the highest graduation rates in the area.”

In 2008 only 73 percent of students at the school graduated. Since then, CVHS has continued to improve its graduation rate. It was up to 81.2 percent in 2014-15 school year, and last year jumped up to 88 percent, Brownfield said. He said the goal for this year is 90 percent.

Brownfield said the school is currently not eligible for a gold or silver medal from U.S. News and World Report because it does not offer an advanced placement or international baccalaureate programs. That could change as early as next year, however.

At the Monday, Aug. 8 Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board meeting, initial steps were taken to being an advanced placement biology class at the school next year.

This year they intend to offer students a biology class with more rigor, but falls just short of the requirements to become an official AP class.

“I had no idea it was coming,” Brownfield told the governing board.

Chino Valley began to be recognized for its improving graduation rate last year when school officials were asked to attend workshops at Arizona State University explaining how they achieved such dramatic improvements.

Brownfield has given credit to his counseling program, which begins monitoring students early and helps them monitor how each student is doing, pinpointing which students need extra work in some subjects and who is falling behind.

Brownfield said that BASIS in Scottsdale earned a gold medal and Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley earned a bronze medal.

In other action at Monday’s board meeting, the district officially banned any online charter school students from participating in extracurricular activities at Chino Valley High School. The board must vote on this each year according to Arizona Interscholastic Association rules.

Board member Daniel Chacon disagreed with the recommendations of the school’s leadership, saying that the district owed it to all taxpayers in the area.

Superintendent John Scholl disagreed, saying that school districts receive funds based on the number of students who attend classes, and if a student at BASIS Prescott wanted to participate in extracurricular activities at Chino Valley High School, they wouldn’t receive any funding and it would be additional resources it might cost the district.

He also said there is a strategic reason for not allowing online or charter school students to play sports or band, that by doing so they lose a key marketing aspect when they are trying to recruit students to attend CVUSD schools.

Chacon called for a roll call vote on it, and he was the only member of the board voting to allow online and charter students to participate in extracurricular activities.