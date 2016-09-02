Far from Folsom’s End of Summer Bash is Sunday

Far From Folsom is once again bringing some major musical talent to the Prescott scene.

Following a sold-out Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers show on Sunday, Aug. 28, the restaurant/bar is jumping right into its End of Summer Bash on Sunday, Sept. 4. The event will feature groups like SouthBound, Wes Williams Band and G. Love.

For his Prescott debut, G. Love (Garrett Dutton) will be putting on one of his popular solo acoustic performances.

In a typical year, Dutton said he does about 100 gigs with his band G. Love & Special Sauce and about 30 acoustic solos.

Rooted in hip-hop and blues, Dutton’s music can be described as urban poetry thrown over blues riffs.

He’s played at many of the largest festivals in the world on some of the largest stages in the world, but that hasn’t kept him from sharing his work with some of the smallest towns in the world.

“My motto’s been ‘always take the gig,’” Dutton said. “You never know what could happen when you get on stage.”

Much of that drive to be loose with his music stems from his musical idol growing up, blues legend John Hammond.



“I wanted to be like him,” Dutton said. “It was just a musical thing. It was never about money. It was like getting away from money. I’m not going to live my life around financial gain. I’m going to live my life playing music and the dream of living a creative life and forever working on my craft.”

The way the Prescott gig came to Dutton was through a friendship with Far From Folsom’s owner, Joe Lohmeier.

Lohmeier had hosted four concerts for the cancer charity called Love Hope Strength Foundation at his previous home in Austin, Texas. Dutton played at two of those concerts and got to know Lohmeier in the process.

“He didn’t just do the show,” Lohmeier said. “He really cares about it (the foundation’s mission), so he’s just a good guy on top of helping out with a good cause.”



Open to all ages, the event starts at 2 p.m. and runs into the evening. Tickets can be purchased by going to http://bit.ly/2c3joss. General admission is $25 with a $2.35 service fee. For a VIP ticket, which includes all areas access and a meet and greet with G. Love, the price is $100 with a $6.39 service fee.