Faire on the Square, this weekend, signals end of summer

The 30th annual Faire on the Square takes place Labor Day weekend – Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5 – with 130 artists and vendors on the courthouse plaza.

The plaza arts and crafts shows formerly spanned only from Mother’s Day to Labor Day in Prescott (the last is Fall Fest in the Park in October); and, while events downtown have expanded beyond that, the Faire is certainly one of the largest and most popular of the plaza events.

The Faire has expanded this year with 20 new vendors, said Jill Curry, Prescott Chamber of Commerce events coordinator.

The hours are Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Labor Day itself, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music also will be part of the event on Sunday, with Chuck Hall performing on the stage at noon.

For more information, call the Chamber at 928-445-2000.