Editorial: Putting the party divide aside for a minute …

Whether or not you agree with, or even like, Sen. John McCain, it’s always an honor to talk to the man who has seen so much change in this world while serving our country in many ways.

He dropped by The Daily Courier offices on Thursday, fresh from his primary victory and looking invigorated.

McCain discussed the state of the world, the presidential election and Arizona’s own fire and water issues, but he also talked about the importance of Yavapai County to elections.

“You win Yavapai County, you’ve won the election.”

He shared some terrific memories of Barry Goldwater and the tradition of making political announcements from the steps of the county courthouse in Prescott. He hinted that’s where he’ll probably make his final one, someday.

Arizona residents should be proud of their public service history. So many leaders have sprung from this land.

Maybe that’s why elections get a bit contentious around here. Everyone wants to get involved – which is a really good thing as long as we remember to be civil to one another. Sadly, some local folks forgotten that little part this year.

Speaking of civility, McCain touched on that, too. Basically on the fact that we lack it in this national election cycle. He recalled a time when politicians were not afraid of extending an invitation to “the other side” to sit down and talk it out. Now it’s considered to be some form of treason to your party if you do that.

How on earth do we expect anything to get done in our state legislatures and federal government if people aren’t willing to meet halfway?

Here’s some truth for you: No one has the right answers. No individual and neither party. The best solutions throughout history are the ones in which leaders have sat down and compromised.

More on the lack of civility and how it applies to the presidential race: McCain made an excellent point that all the “drama” our two presidential candidates create around themselves keeps us from hearing, and them from explaining, their policy plans and any “real” leadership they hope to provide.

Something to think about as we turn our full attention to November.